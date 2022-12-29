TURBOTVILLE — Mason Sheesley (17 points), Cooper Wilkins (12), and Carter Marr (10) all scored in double figures for Warrior Run in a 57-48 non-conference win over Line Mountain.
For the Eagles (4-5), Nick Snyder finished with a team-high 17 points, Chase Shutt scored 14 points, and Aiden Tressler had 10 points.
Warrior Run improves to 4-3 on the season, and will host rival Milton tonight.
Warrior Run 57, Line Mountain 48
Warrior Run (4-3) 57
Carter Marr 4 2-2 10; Cooper Wilkins 4 2-2 12; Aiden McKee 3 3-4 9; Mason Sheesley 5 5-6 17; Landon Polcyn 0 1-2 1; Ryan Newton 4 0-1 8. Totals: 20 13-17 57.
3-point goals: Sheesley 2, Wilkins 2.
Did not score: Chase Beachel, Griffen Harrington, Braego Cieslukoski, Gavin Gorton.
Line Mountain (4-5) 48
Aiden Tressler 5 0-0 10; Nick Snyder 5 3-4 17; Bryce Smeltz 2 3-4 7; Chase Shutt 6 2-6 14. Totals: 18 8-14 48.
3-point goals: Snyder 4.
Did not score: Joe Spang, Kaiden Maurer.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;12;12;7;17 — 48
Warrior Run;16;9;15;17 — 57