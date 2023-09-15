For the Daily Item
Shamokin football coach Marc Persing doesn’t have to look far to see what he wants his team to be in a year or two. It’s going to be on the opposite sideline this week.
That would be Selinsgrove, which has established itself as one of the most talented and physical teams in the area. Of course, that didn’t happen overnight. The Seals have built to this season for the better part of two years, picking up several lessons along the way both on the field and in the weight room.
And that’s where Persing sees the biggest and perhaps the only difference between the Seals and his Indians: Shamokin’s young roster hasn’t yet had the time to put in the work that Selinsgrove has already done.
“Every one of their kids is well-built, athletic and aggressive,” Persing said. “These kids look like football players, and we still have kids that look like junior high kids. But you can’t take away the toughness, because we have a tough group of kids. We know we have our hands full this week, but we’re ready for the challenge.”
That toughness is why Persing believes his team can get to where Selinsgrove has reached — and it’s one reason that Seals coach Derek Hicks is wary about the challenge the Indians pose. He understood from Shamokin’s first two games that the Indians were a talented squad that simply hadn’t yet had success, and his thoughts were justified when Shamokin handled Mifflinburg last week for its first win of the season.
Now that the Indians have a win under their belts, Hicks knows that giving Shamokin any taste of success tonight is a risk his team can’t afford to take.
“I’ve coached teams that are young, and in the beginning, sometimes it’s tough to get them rolling,” Hicks said. “But once they get rolling, they start to build some confidence and keep improving. I watched them on film last week, and they’re definitely a team we can’t take lightly.”
So far, the Seals haven’t had to worry about that. From the beginning of the season, Hicks understood what he had coming back with leaders like Mark Pastore and Tucker Teats, and he’s placed his trust in his players learning the lessons of the past two seasons.
One great example came in Week 2, when Selinsgrove faced a potential trap game against Juniata before its big matchup with Jersey Shore. The Seals never let the game get close enough for Juniata to think the upset was possible, closing the game out with a strong third quarter that emphasized their maturity.
With four consecutive conference games on the slate, the Seals know they’re going to get every league opponent’s best shot from here on in, making their wealth of varsity experience even more important.
“We need to lean on our experience every week,” Hicks said. “This senior class has been in big games and been in tight games, and they’re the ones that have been doing a fantastic job through three weeks of practices and Friday nights. We’re going to continue to lean on them and let them continue to lead.”
Persing isn’t in a position to do that yet, but the Indians have taken their first steps toward getting to that point. Last week against Mifflinburg, Shamokin played like a team that badly needed a victory and answered the bell to get its first win of the year.
With that first win out of the way, Persing’s noticed his players beginning to believe that they’ve got the talent to compete in the conference right now.
“I don’t think anything’s changed from a preparation standpoint,” Persing said. “But since they got that taste of winning, they understand that they have the potential to be a really good football team. It’s just not going to be handed to them.
“We’ve had another solid week of practice, and it seems like the younger guys are starting to get more mature. We’ll see if we’re ready for Selinsgrove this week; this is a really physical football team.”