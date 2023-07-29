SELINSGROVE — Drew Young of Beaver Spings took the lead on lap nine and drove to his first PASS 305 Sprint Car win at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night.
Jake Jones won the Roadrunner race and Kody Sites won the Street Stock feature.
Young won the drag race down the front stretch at the start of the Sprint Car race, but Doug Dodson put momentum to work taking the lead at the conclusion of lap one. Young, Zach Rhodes, Jason Roush and Kenny Heffner followed in the top five.
Young stayed glued to Dodson’s tail and on lap nine swept underneath in turn four and took the lead. Dodson kept pace and drew close in lapped traffic, but on an open track Young stretched his lead.
Young held on for his first win by 2.068 seconds over, Dodson, Rhodes, Heffner and Roush.
“I knew it was going to be tough to get around Doug.” Young said. “He doesn’t make mistakes. I went low into the third turn and held on. It worked coming off four. After that, I just hung on.”
Austin Reed, Erin Statler and Rhodes were winners of the 305 Sprint Car heats.
Levi Vial blasted to the front of the Roadrunner feature, but spun at the completion of lap one taking runner up Matt Ney with him. Both cars rejoined the field but it put Nate Romig, Alex Updegraff, Jones, Miranda Minium and Tom Underwood in the top five.
Jones soon nosed ahead of Updegraff for the runner up spot and took off after Romig.
On lap seven, Jones drove high into turn one, turned down and shot past Romig for the lead going down the back straight.
“I was driving like I had an egg under the accelerator pedal.” Jones said. “I went into one high and diamond off turn two. If you get your car straight, it works really great.”
Updegraff, Minium and Kyle Knaub finished after Jones and Roming.
Jones and Romig were also victorious in the Roadrunner heat races.
Kody Sites took the lead at the start of the BAPS Speedway Street Stock race and led the entire distance winning over Stan Warner, Jake Toney, Danny Beard and Jim Palm.