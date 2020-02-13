The Daily Item
MANDATA — Riley Young scored a game-high 27 points — 18 in the first half — and Line Mountain broke open a Tri-Valley League game against Newport after halftime of a 65-35 win Wednesday.
Line Mountain (8-14 overall, 7-9 TVL) blanked Newport (4-18, 2-14) in the fourth quarter.
Line Mountain 65, Newport 35
Newport (4-18) 35
Daniel Bellis 1 1-1 3, Elijah York 1 1-3 3, Andrew Bates 1 2-2 4, Phil Washington 2 4-8 8, Tyler Sanders 6 0-0 17. Totals 11 8-14 35.
3-point goals: Sanders 5.
Did not score: Nick Colletta, Ethan Stutts, Eric Lawler, Matt Bates, Blaize Cook, Damon Murphy.
Line Mountain (8-14) 65
Brent Barwick 1 0-1 2, Riley Young 10 6-6 27, Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4, Cameron Hunsberger 4 1-2 11, Caden Lahr 2 0-0 5, Tyler Bradley 6 2-7 14, Colton Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 11-18 65.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 2, Lahr, Young.
Did not score: Jace Hackenberg, Travis Feese, Maverick Bradigan, Jeremy Lubnow.
Score by quarters
Newport 13 12 10 0 — 35
Line Mountain 11 13 21 16 — 65
GIRLS
n Warrior Run 67,
St. John Neumann 21
TURBOTVILLE — Emily McKee scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in a dominant first quarter as the Defenders jumped out to a 25-6 lead in a nonleague rout.
Sydney Hoffman scored 10 of her 19 points in the third quarter as Warrior Run (15-7) took a 59-16 lead heading into the final period.
Warrior Run 67,
St. John Neumann 21
St. John Neumann (1-19) 21
Sheiana Tutler 2 0-2 4, Lily Reid 3 1-4 7, Zuzu Shanaway 1 0-0 2, Maria Helminiak 2 0-0 4, Naaya Amos 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 1-4 21.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Michelle Pierce, Jaden Nixon, Ellie Androvette.
Warrior Run (15-7) 67
Sydney Hoffman 8 1-2 19, Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 4, Jordan Hartman 1 0-0 3, Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2, Emily McKee 9 9-9 27, Katie Watkins 0 2-2 2, Lauren Watson 1 0-0 3, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2, Reagan Campbell 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-13 67.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Hartman, Watson, Wilkins.
Did not score: Leah Grow, Kaelyn Watson, Abby Evans, Rachel Zimmerman.
Score by quarters
St. John Neumann 6 4 6 5 — 21
Warrior Run 25 14 20 8 — 67