The Daily Item
MILTON — Forward Jake Young scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the second quarter to help Mifflinburg to a double-digit halftime lead in rout to a 63-54 victory over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action.
Dante Colon added 14 points and Dylan Doebler chipped in 11 for Mifflinburg, which improves to 2-10.
Kenley Caputo and Ceasar Allen each scored 14 points to lead the Black Panthers (1-10).
Mifflinburg 63, Milton 54
Mifflinburg (2-10) 63
Dylan Doebler 4 3-7 11; Seth Kline 1 6-6 9; Dante Colon 5 2-2 14; Cannon Griffith 2 3-4 8; Jake Young 8 5-8 21. Totals 20 19-27 63.
3-point goals: Colon 2, Kline, Griffith.
Did not score: Rylee Stahl.
Milton (1-10) 54
Kenley Caputo 5 1-3 14; Xavier Minium 4 0-0 9; Dom Savidge 3 0-0 7; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 2; Ceasar Allen 5 2-5 14; Colton Loreman 0 4-6 4; Jace Brandt 1 0-1 2; Eric Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-15 54.
3-point goals: Caputo 3, Allen 2, Minium, Savidge.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 17 20 14 12 — 63
Milton 17 10 11 16 — 54
n Meadowbrook Chr. 64,
Juniata Mennonite 56
McALISTERVILLE — The Lions raced out to a 19-point halftime lead, and held off Juniata Mennonite for the ACAA victory.
Ashton Canelo scored 28 points and Dillon Stokes added 14 for Meadowbrook Chrisitan (3-8 overall, 2-3 ACAA).
Luke Sheaffer had 23 points for Juniata Mennonite (4-6, 2-3).
Meadowbrook Christian 64,
Juniata Mennonite 56
Meadowbrook Christian (3-8) 64
Dillion Stokes 6 1-4 14; Ashton Canelo 11 6-17 28; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 3 2-4 9; Evan Young 1 1-3 5; Peter Ramirez 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 12-31 64.
3-point goals: Ramirez 2, Stokes, Reed.
Did not score: Michael Smith.
Juniata Mennonite (4-6) 56
Luke Sheaffer 10 3-9 23; Trey Tusing 2 6-9 10; Nevin Yorks 5 1-1 11; Anson Portzline 4 0-0 8; Owen Yoeks 1 0-0 3; Shon Matthews 0 0-2 0; Trevor Brubaker 0 1-4 1. Totals 22 11-25 56.
3-point goals: Yorks.
Did not score: Isaac Shawver, Jorge DeValgaz, Matt Hoover, Clayton Martin.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 17 20 11 16 — 64
Juniata Mennonite 10 10 16 20 — 56