You could plot a significant share of the Lewisburg girls basketball program’s success on a decade-long timeline that runs to 2019.
It just so happens the Green Dragons boasted a dynamic scorer at every point along that line, from Jenny Meslener to Akilah McFadden to the Kelleher sisters.
In fact, the overwhelming majority of Lewisburg’s 1,000-point scorers (five) played in seasons since 2009.
When the next milestone scorer will emerge is anyone’s guess as the team is remarkably youthful in Brent Sample’s second season.
Jamie Fedorjaka is the Green Dragons’ lone senior, and she lost almost half of last year to injury. Junior guard Roz Noone is the team’s one returning starter, and classmate Hope Drumm is the only other holdover who made noteworthy impact on a 16-10 squad that qualified for the state tournament for a third straight year.
However, at a combined 3.9 points per game, that trio may fall well short of filling the 18-point gap created by Grace Kelleher’s arrival at DeSales University.
“The (opponent’s) game plan last year was to shut down Grace and make the other girls beat them,” said Sample. “This year our starters are those other girls, and they have to step into bigger roles. How we react will be key. We definitely need to rely on everybody to score.”
Fedorjaka and Noone, who both earned varsity minutes on the strength of their 3-point shooting, have worked to add dribble-penetration elements to their game. Regan Llanso and Lauren Gross, both juniors, will be counted on to do the heavy lifting inside, while freshman Sophie Killbride will step into Kelleher’s sizable kicks at point guard.
“We’ve been fortunate recently in that when we’ve had a point they hold down the position for three or four years,” said Sample. “(Killbride) is small, but she’s tough and scrappy. We understand she’s going to make mistakes, but I think she’ll be more than solid and just continue to grow into the role.”
Central Columbia, a top contender for the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II crown, took some lumps in a similar fashion the last two seasons, totaling just 16 wins. However, the Blue Jays now feature three HAC-II all-stars (guards Alyssa Boyd and Gracia Eckenrode, and center Alison Groshek) among five veteran seniors, as well as junior scoring leader Ellie Rowe.
Shamokin placed third during its first go-round in HAC-II, but Jordan Rickert’s Indians return two of three all-league first-team selections in senior guard Kait Dunn (10.4 ppg.) and junior swing player Grace Nazih (8.4 ppg., 7.1 rpg.). Sophie Rossnock, Emma Tomcavage and Chloe Yoder, all seniors, bring loads of varsity experience to a team that graduated only all-star Lydia Deptula.
Defending division champion Warrior Run projects as the team to beat, despite having its third head coach in a year’s time. The Defenders shocked the Valley when — after Jason McCormick stepped away in the middle of last season and Andrew Shamburg took the reins — they won HAC-II at 9-1, finished second in District 4 Class 3A to a potent Loyalsock squad, and played to the second round of states.
Warrior Run since hired Rachael (Scheller) Herb, a former Selinsgrove assistant who is Shikellamy’s No. 4 all-time scorer (1,134 points) and played 98 games over four years at Lycoming College. Herb has strong group of returning players led by HAC-II all-stars Sydney Hoffman (12.8 ppg., 4.9 rpg.), a junior guard; Emily McKee (7.8 ppg., 4.5 rpg.), a sophomore post; and Jordan Hartman (24 3-pointers), a junior wing.
Midd-West, like the Defenders, hired a former Lyco star to be its new head coach. Erica (Weaver) Wagner, a West Snyder grad, was a three-time All-MAC Freedom guard who ended her collegiate career in 1998 as the Warriors all-time scoring leader (1,490 points). She’ll impart her wisdom to a team that returns senior Zoe Webb (5.2 ppg.) and junior Alexis Walter (3.5 ppg.) from a 2-20 season.
“The girls have been working hard and adjusting well to the new coaching staff,” said Wagner. “As with anything new, it’s a learning process, but I feel like we are in a good spot to start the season. I am pleased with the progress we’ve made so far, and I really look forward to competing this season with this group of girls.”