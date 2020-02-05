The Daily Item
COVE — Riley Young scored 25 points, and Line Mountain rolled to a 64-41 win over Susquenita on Tuesday night in Tri-Valley League boys basketball action.
Cameren Hunsberger added nine points, and Caden Lahr chipped in eight for the Eagles (6-14 overall, 5-9 TVL).
Logan Knuth had 18 points for the Blackhawks (0-20, 0-15).
Line Mountain 64, Susquenita 41
Line Mountain (6-14) 64
Brent Barwick 1 1-2 3; Riley Young 11 2-4 25; Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4; Cameren Hunsberger 3 2-2 9; Maverick Bradigan 1 0-0 3; Caden Lahr 2 2-4 8; Tyler Bradley 2 1-2 5; Colton Smith 2 1-2 5; Jeremy Lubnow 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 9-18 64.
3-point goals: Lahr 2, Young, Hunsberger, Bradigan.
Did not score: Jace Hackenburg, Travis Feese.
Susquenita (0-20) 41
Adam Carmo 0 1-2 1; Logan Knuth 6 4-9 18; Dylan Weiser 1 0-0 2; Austin Neiswender 1 3-6 5; Noah Chronister 3 0-0 9; Cameron Obeck 2 0-0 5; Isaac Becker 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 9-23 41.
3-point goals: Chronister 3, Knuth 2, Obeck.
Did not score: Andrew Burget, Gran McGuire, Jimmy Wilson, Kile Deibler.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 20 14 11 19 — 64
Susquenita 8 8 17 8 — 41
n Halifax 67, East Juniata 61
COCOLAMUS — Nathan Blasick scored 11 points in the fourth quarters as the Wildcats held off an upset bid by the Tigers in TVL action.
Blasick finished with a game-high 31 points, while Nathan Berger had 16 points for Halifax (14-7 overall, 11-3 TVL).
Billy Dressler had 25 points for East Juniata (6-13, 5-10), Xavier Clement added 17 points, and Tanner Barth chipped in 14.
Halifax 67, East Juniata 61
Halifax (14-7) 67
Judah Miller 4 0-2 8; Nathan Berger 6 2-2 16; Josh Miller 2 0-0 4; Nathan Blasick 11 9-10 31; Caden Funk 1 0-0 2; Corey Attivo 2 1-2 6. Totals 26 12-16 67.
3-point goals: Berger 2, Attivo.
Did not score: None.
East Juniata (6-13) 61
Tanner Barth 4 5-5 14; Ethan Roe 0 0-2 0; Xaver Clement 6 0-0 17; Evan Reichenbach 2 1-4 5; Billy Dressler 11 2-5 25. Totals 23 8-15 61.
3-point goals: Clement 5, Barth, Dressler.
Did not score: Jake Brackbill, Brody Powell, Andrew Hunter.
Score by quarters
Halifax 18 15 15 19 — 67
East Juniata 13 19 13 16 — 61
n Millersburg 75, Newport 43
NEWPORT — The Indians jumped out to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter, and cruised to the TVL win.
Devyn Kintzer scored 19 points to lead Millersburg (17-5, 13-3). Tate Etzweiler added 14 points, and Christian Bingaman scored 12.
Tyler Sanders hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 20 points for the Buffaloes (4-16, 2-12).
Millersburg 75, Newport 43
Millersburg (17-5) 75
Christian Bingaman 6 0-0 12, Devyn Kintzer 8 3-5 19, Brant Bingaman 4 0-0 9, Kyle Casner 1 0-0 2, Jonathon Snyder 3 1-2 8, Aiden Harman 3 1-1 7, Nate Dohrman 1 0-0 2, Tate Etzweiler 6 2-2 14, Chase Grassmyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 7-10 75.
3-point goals: B. Bingaman, Snyder.
Did not score: Issiah Dyer, Nick Lepone, Hayden Bixler.
Newport (4-16) 43
Nick Coletta 0 2-2 2, Ethan Stutts 1 0-0 2, Tyler Sanders 7 0-0 20, Elijah York 4 2-4 13, Matt Bates 1 0-0 2, Phil Washington 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 4-6 43.
3-point goals: Sanders 6, York 3.
Did not score: Adam Reich, Daniel Bellis, Eric Lawler, Damon Murphy.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 25 18 16 16 — 75
Newport 4 13 13 13 — 43
n Meadowbrook Chr. 60,
Belleville Mennonite 36
BELLEVILLE — Ashton Canelo scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Meadowbrook (9-10) also got 14 points from Dillon Stokes, and 11 from Nevin Carrier. The Lions outscored Belleville 34-14 in the second half to pull away.
Meadowbrook Chr. 60,
Belleville Mennonite 36
Meadowbrook (9-10) 60
CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2, Dillon Stokes 6 1-2 14, Ashton Canelo 10 3-4 23, Noah Smith 0 0-2 0, Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5, Peter Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Evan Young 1 1-2 3, Nevin Carrier 4 3-4 11. Totals 25 8-14 60.
3-point goals: Stokes, Reed.
Did not score: Mavin Pineda.
Belleville (3-10) 36
Ben Aungst 4 3-3 11, Jared Flood 1 2-2 5, Frankie Pannizzo 2 0-1 5, Caleb Renno 1 0-0 3, David Yoder 1 0-0 2, Zach Snook 3 2-2 8, Mitchell Kauffman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-8 36.
3-point goals: Flood, Pannizzo, Renno.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 10 16 17 17 — 60
Belleville 14 8 9 5 — 36