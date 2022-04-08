The Midd-West boys track and field team will experience something this season for the first time in program history — home meets.
The Mustangs split their home opener, but Owen Solomon won three individual events, and Nick Eppley claimed a pair. The two also formed half of the Mustangs' victorious 1,600-meter relay.
Eppley is one of only four seniors, and Solomon one of five juniors on coach Jason Gemberling's 26-athlete roster.
"We are young team this year," Gemberling said. "Our kids have been working hard and we hope to get several relays and as many individuals as we can to districts and states."
The Mustangs compete in a stacked Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II with Lewisburg, Danville, Milton, Montoursville and Central Columbia.
The Green Dragons — who won their third straight state cross-country title in the fall — are the defending HAC-II and District 4 Class 2A champions.
"I really like the team I have this year," Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said. "Distance is going to bring a lot of points this year, due to the powerhouse cross-country team that we had."
Leading the way for the Green Dragons' distance runners is senior Jacob Hess — the four-time Daily Item Cross-country Runner of the Year, who is headed to Liberty in the fall to run — and junior Thomas Hess, who was the anchor of Lewisburg's state champion 3,200 relay last year.
Jacob Hess was 10th at states in the 3,200 last year, junior Cam Michaels was a state qualifier in the 100, and senior Zachary Gose reached states in the discus.
The other three members of the 3,200 relay, and Adam Seasholtz, who pole vaulted at states, graduated last spring.
"We did also lose many strong seniors and point-scorers but many other teams did as well, so I believe we are one of the teams to go for the title," coach Hess said, noting he expected to battle with Danville, Williamsport and Shikellamy for district and league titles.
Lewisburg has 70 athletes on its roster, but there are many unknowns in that large group.
"We have 25 freshmen — over one-third of this team — and also a few athletes that have never participated in track before," coach Hess said. "That leaves the door open for a lot of growth and surprises to happen this year. I am excited to see what we can be by the end of this year."
Milton coach Matt Ishman has a pair of returning state qualifiers leading the way in seniors Chris Aviles-Robles and Cole Goodwin.
Aviles-Robles reached states in the 100 and 200, and Goodwin qualified in the shot put and discus.
Those aren't the only strong returners for the Black Panthers, though, as Ishman pointed to jumpers Ashton Krall, Peyton Rearick and AJ Wendt.
"All had a great season last year, and have been working and improving over the offseason," Ishman said.
Milton returns a handful of other athletes who contributed last year, but also has some new faces on its 39-athlete roster.
"We also have some new runners that will help out our team a lot," Ishman said.
Danville had three state qualifiers last year, but all graduated. That doesn't mean the cupboard is bare for coach Jon Vella and the Ironmen.
Rory Lieberman just missed qualifying for states in both the 1,600 and 3,200 last year, and the junior has already set the program record in the 1,600 this season.
Senior Evan Klinger is another strong distance runner for the Ironmen, who have a large roster this season.
Athletic junior Carson Persing is also expected to make an impact for Danville.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II
BOYS
(Valley capsules)
DANVILLE
Coach: Jon Vella
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Tyler Artley, sr.; Richard Brown, so.; Jackson Clarke, jr.; Owen Crane, so.; Jesse Davis, sr.; Max DeHart, fr.; Wyatt Esenwein, fr.; Grant Facktor, fr.; Conner Fitzgerald, so.; Caleb Fowler, fr.; Nolan Frantz, jr.; Gavin Fry, so.; Adam Gallo, so.; Jacob Gilbert, sr.; Nathaniel Girmay, jr.; Gabe Haines, jr.; Nicholas Hand, fr.; Nick Hardner, fr.; Daniel Hartzell, so.; Mason Hawkins, jr.; Gavin Holcombe, fr.; Conner Jones, sr.; Jacob Keller, jr.; Kory King, fr.; Evan Klinger, sr.; Bronson Krainak, so.; Justin Kutcher, so.; Rory Lieberman, jr.; Liam Lotta, so.; Dominic May, so.; Sam Meloy, so.; Ben Miller, fr.; Ethan Morrison, fr.; Jayden Patraw, sr.; Hayden Patterson, jr.; Carson Persing, jr.; Nicholas Petrick, fr.; Ethan Riedhammer, jr.; Ben Rucker, jr.; Shaun Sahaya, fr.; Tenneson Scott, sr.; Matthew Shellenberger, fr.; Parker Smith, fr.; Dane Spahr, so.; Marius Stobo, sr.; Frank Walley, fr.; Aaron Warntz, jr.; Jonah Weaver, jr.; Brogan Williams, sr.; Renzo Yuasa, jr.
LEWISBURG
Coach: Ron Hess
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Kai Ambrose, fr.; Jordan Battenberg, sr.; Jonah Battenberg, jr.; Benjamin Battenberg, fr.; Devin Bodden, jr.; Tai Britto, fr.; Jake Bruckhart, fr.; Marino Cardello, fr.; Jonah Carney, jr.; Maxwell Daucher, fr.; Jeremiah Davis, fr.; Carter Davis, so.; Ethan Dominick, sr.; Azim Edens, sr.; Shane Farmer, jr.; Logan Frantz, so.; Evan Gemberling, jr.; Alexander Gilmore, fr.; Jacob Gose, fr.; Zachary Gose, sr.; Aidan Gross, fr.; Kristopher Gruver, fr.; David Hall, sr.; Rohan Harris, sr.; Michael Hernandez, fr.; Jonathan Hess, fr.; Thomas Hess, jr.; Jacob Hess, sr.; Cohen Hoover, fr.; Wesley Jacobs, fr.; Justin Jun, fr.; Sean Kelly, sr.; Tyler Kitchens, fr.; Luca Kuhn, fr.; Jevin Lauver, sr.; Daniel Leao, so.; Chase Long, so.; Nicholas Mangano, jr.; Ian McKinney, sr.; Robert McTammany, so.; Julien Mercado Bonanno, sr.; Cameron Michaels, jr.; Yadiel Molina, so.; Justin Muccilli, fr.; Connor Murray, sr.; Kieran Murray, so.; Gabriel Newlin, so.; Ryan Opperman, so.; Noah Pawling, so.; Paul Permyashkin, so.; Alessandro Perrone, jr.; Jackson Ramsey, so.; Kenneth Rivera, jr.; Ahmaad Robinson, fr.; Zachary Rutz, jr.; Bryce Ryder, sr.; Brady Ryder, fr.; JustinSabo, fr.; Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, jr.; Liam Shabahang, so.; Haneef Shavers, fr.; Simon Stumbris, sr.; Julian Torija, sr.; Mitchell VanBuskirk, sr.; Lingbo Wan, so.; Connor Wood, sr.; Grayson Wynings, fr.; Ethan Zeh, fr.; Ezra Zook, fr.; Micah Zook, jr.
MIDD-WEST
Coach: Jason Gemberling
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Andrew Abate, sr.; Anden Aitkins, so.; Dominic Andretta, so.; Miles Aurand, jr.; Chase Bowen, so.; Nick Eppley, sr.; Brock Greathouse, so.; Zander Hackenberg, jr.; Bryce Hackenburg, so.; Ben Hummel, fr.; Kole Kerstetter, fr.; Evan Leitzel, fr.; Nathaniel Leitzel, jr.; Ryland Portzline, so.; Gavin Portzline, sr.; Christian Regester, sr.; Andrew Romig, so.; Noah Romig, so.; Owen Solomon, jr.; Brenyn Spatz, jr.; Elisha Stahl, so.; Gavin Treaster, so.; Jasher Wolf, fr.; Graham Yount, fr.; Grant Yount, fr.; Jay Yount, so.
MILTON
Coach: Matt Ishman
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Christopher Aviles-Robles, sr.; Chase Biladeau, sr.; Brody Bender, sr.; Dante Cook, sr.; Jacob Caudle, sr.; Cole Goodwin, sr.; Nolan Miller, sr.; Dale-Curtis Mitchell, sr.; Mekhi Nolder, sr.; Nathan Rauch, sr.; Luke Roup, sr.; Jace Brandt, jr.; Ethan Fisher, jr.; Johnathan Hackenburg, jr.; Ashton Krall, jr.; Ethan Minium, jr.; Xzavier Minium, jr.; Austin Mitch, jr.; Alex Parker, jr.; Anthony Wendt, jr.; Ryan Bickhart, so.; Wyatt Ficks, so.; Zach Guffey, so.; Nijel Hunter, so.; Cameron Kautz, so.; Barry Knarr III, so.; Trey Locke, so.; Payton Rearick, so.; Conner Snyder, so.; Wyatt Swallow, so.; Hunter Zettlemoyer, so.; Carmine Diconstanzo, fr.; Rex Farr, fr.; Joel Langdon, fr.; Luke Matarani, fr.; Izayah Minium, fr.; Preston Reedy, fr.; Cade Swartzentruber, fr.; Aaron Treibley, fr.