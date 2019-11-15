If there was a season for Muncy to go through some growing pains, 2019 certainly seemed to look as if it would be that year.
Losing an all-state linebacker to graduation, starting a freshman at quarterback and wideout, along with four sophomores, and the District 4 Class A title seemed to be at the least a year away.
Except somebody forgot to tell the young Muncy team.
“It’s been fun to watch them. About midway through the season, they weren’t freshmen or sophomores anymore,” said Muncy coach Sean Tetreault, whose team faces Millersburg (3-8) in the first round of the Class A state playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday at Williamsport High School. “They just started running around and making plays.”
Branson Eyer has thrown for 1,077 yards and eight TDs, while his brother Ross, another freshman, averages 29.2 yards per catch and has nine touchdowns.
That youth is also reflected on the defensive side of the ball where Mike Kustanbauter (205 tackles) and Donvon Diehl (105 tackles) also graduated. Sophomore Bailey Hadzinikolov leads the team this season in tackles with 130.
The infusion of youth allowed Tetreault to move Nate Palmatier back to outside linebacker from defensive end where sophomore Xander Brown takes over.
“It just gave us so much more depth and the ability to move people around,” Tetreault said.
However, all of this wouldn’t have been possible without the veteran part of his Muncy squad — its offensive line. Three senior starters dot Muncy’s line, including three-year starters Cael Hembury and Dakota Hauseisen at left and right tackle, respectively.
“I think both of those kids deserve to be all-state,” Tetreault said. “They’ve really made our offense go.”
Muncy is going to make its living against Millersburg by running the football. Four different Muncy ball carriers have rushed for at least 300 yards, led by junior Ethan Gush. Gush has rushed for 1,026 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Junior Paul Pepper is second on the squad with 568 yards, but he’s missed the playoffs with an injury. Bronson Eyer and fellow freshman Eli Weikel have each rushed for five touchdowns this season.
“They can be balanced,” Millersburg coach Aaron Wright said. “But they really want to try to establish the running game. It’s our biggest concern.”
For Millersburg, the biggest improvement in its final season has been the play of its offense. Aidan Harman has thrown for 1,392 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, but Millersburg has added balance this season, topping 1,000 yards rushing as a team. Chance Crawford leads the team with 745 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while Caden Feaster averages nearly 10 yards per carry (33 carries, 328 yards).
“They have some athletes. We have to be concerned about their outside receivers. They can make some big plays,” Tetreault said.
Kyle Casner leads the team in receiving with 20 catches for 430 yards and five TDs, including six catches for 179 yards and three scores in the district championship win over Fairfield.
There is also a mental side to Saturday’s game. Muncy can’t look at Millersburg’s record — 3-8 — and assume it will be playing the Lackawanna Trail-Williams Valley winner in the next round.
“We are not a good enough or old enough football team to take anybody lightly,” Tetreault said. “We just can’t assume anything. We’ve done a good job of not looking ahead.”
One can’t argue with Tetreault’s methods. In Muncy’s three district championship seasons, Muncy has avenged six regular-season losses in the playoffs, five of which coming on the road. Two of those came in this year’s District 4 Class A playoffs. Muncy lost to both Sayre and Canton during the regular season, before beating both on the road on back-to-back weeks to claim the title.
Millersburg has to keep its own demise in the back of its head. Once Millersburg’s season ends, the school’s football program comes to an end. Millersburg and Upper Dauphin will merge into one program next season and play under the Upper Dauphin banner.
“We have to remember this doesn’t have to be our last game,” Wright said. “This just isn’t the last possible game for the seniors. It might be the last game for everyone. We take that out onto the field and play like that.”
It will also be Millersburg’s first game on artificial turf.
“I’m excited for it. I think it will help us really show off our speed,” Wright said.