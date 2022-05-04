Even as a small school, there are sports in which Line Mountain has always found success.
The Eagles football, field hockey and girls basketball teams have plenty of Tri-Valley League titles on the banners at the school, and so does the baseball squad.
However, boys basketball hasn’t been one of those sports at which the Eagles excelled.
It’s been nearly 40 years since the the school won its lone league championships — back-to-back titles in 1982 and 1983.
It’s also been that long since a Line Mountain player has been selected to a boys basketball all-state team.
Until this year.
Line Mountain senior Riley Young, who became the first player in 10 years at the school to top 1,000 points early this season, became the school’s first all-state selection in boys basketball in 39 years, earning a second-team selection on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State team. Wally Leader was an honorable-mention selection in 1982 and 1983, when there was just one all-state team.
Young averaged 20.9 points per game as a junior, and upped that output this season. He averaged a Valley-best 25.3 points per game as a senior, and averaged 9.8 rebounds and two blocks per game.
“I always put a lot of pressure on myself, but we are all clicking this year,” Young said. “Everybody is making shots. It’s really fun for me, because I don’t have to worry about scoring all the points.”
Not only did Young have a great season, the Eagles had their best season in 20 years. The 13 wins this season is the most since the Eagles won 17 games in 2001-2002 season. In the 20 years since, Line Mountain had just three seasons where it finished with 10 or 11 wins, and another season with eight wins.
Young finished in double figures in every game but two this season — Greenwood held him to single digit in both meetings — and topped 20 points in 16 of 22 contests this season. Young scored a career-high 40 points in a Feb. 12 loss to South Williamsport. He also finished the year with 13 doubles-doubles.
In fact, Young set career highs in every category except for one. He averaged two assists per game as a junior, but that dropped to 1.9 — minuscule amount — which was also indicative of the eight-win improvement the Eagles made between the 2020-2021 season and this year.
Young’s two assists per game were good for second on the team as a junior; his 1.9 assists this season were fourth on the team.
“They had to double, and triple team Riley (in 2020),” said Line Mountain coach Matt Johnston, who just finished his first season at the helm. “We wanted to do what we could to make it easier for Riley. We knew Riley is going to be Riley, but we had to improve the other guys to spread the floor, and open things up.”
Young took advantage, and enjoyed his senior season.
“It’s great takes a lot of pressure of me. I don’t get as tired as quickly,” Young said. “I can work through everybody. When the other guys start scoring, they have to play (the other four) a little more, and then ball comes back over to me.”
Class 2A champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart had the player and coach of the year. Jake DiMichele, a first-team pick for the third straight year, averaged 31.9 points and 8.1 rebounds and shot 58.7 percent from the field. He made 86 3-pointers this season and 301 in his career. He scored a career-high 51 points against Shady Side and finished his career with 2,642 points, second-most in WPIAL history.
OLSH’s Mike Rodriguez is Coach of the Year for the third straight year. Rodriguez is 274-75 in 14 seasons at Sacred Heart, and 103-4 over the past four seasons.{p class=”p1”}The Chargers’ last loss came in January 2020 — before the pandemic. They went 15-1 in the state tournament through the past four years. They reached the semifinals in 2019, and won their first two games in 2020 before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19. They ended that season with a 16-game winning streak, went 24-0 last year and 28-0 this season.{p class=”p1”}The 68 straight wins ties the PIAA record set by West Philadelphia from 1976-78, when it was led by Gene Banks.{p class=”p1”}DiMichele heads the Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ All-State Boys Basketball Team and is one of two repeat selections on the first team. The other is Jackson Juzang of Winchester Thurston. Two players moved up from last year’s second team: Jacob Beccles of Constitution and Kaden Claar of Portage Area.{p class=”p1”}The other first-team picks are Elijah Harden of Kennedy Catholic and Ross Eyer of Muncy.{p class=”p1”}Eyer, a 6-4 junior, averaged 20.4 points, 13 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks. He made 58 3-pointers and had at least 10 rebounds in every game. He led Muncy to a 19-7 record and to the District 4 championship game. He was an All-State football selection at defensive back the past two seasons.{p class=”p1”}DiMichele’s teammate, 6-4 senior Dawson Summers, is a second-team pick. Constitution and Kennedy also have two players on the 18-man team.