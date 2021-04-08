Young players filling voids on area softball teams

By Todd Hummel
It’s hard to quantify which local spring sport was affected the most by the pandemic in 2020, but softball certainly has a strong case.
Three teams in our immediate coverage area — Mifflinburg, Warrior Run and Line Mountain — had legitimate chances at state championships given their returning experience and successes in 2019. And two of the three (Mifflinburg and Warrior Run) sent plenty of talent to Division I schools such as Mount Saint Mary’s (Mifflinburg’s Vanessa Martin), or to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (Madi Waltman of Warrior Run and Delaney Good of Mifflinburg).
All three of those players were honored multiple times on Daily Item all-star teams throughout their careers, along with other seniors that lost their final season. Shikellamy’s duo of Kayleigh Lenner and Kiersten Long spring to mind.
So it’s no surprise that one of the unintended consequences of the pandemic is reflected in the rosters of the local softball teams.
Save for the aforementioned Eagles and Danville — both squads were very young two years ago, and still return a lot of talent in 2021 — most teams will rely on a bunch of freshmen.
“I think there is just a lot of talent in that class around the entire district,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez, who has three freshmen including pitcher Chelsea Miller.
Add the facts that sophomores have yet to play in a varsity game, and juniors were only freshmen the last time teams competed, and there will be a lot of inexperience on the diamond.
One advantage, though, is the explosion of American Softball Association teams. Though no high school sports took place in 2020, the ASA scene thrived all summer. Many standout players got plenty of work on the field, despite the lack of a high school season.
“We had 10 girls that played summer softball last year, and you can tell a big difference,” Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. “This might the most skilled group I’ve ever had for that reason, even though we did miss last season.”
Now the key for teams is building cohesion. Hernandez said he and his staff haven’t really pushed their squad yet. The 0-2 Wildcats are still searching for their identity.
“We don’t want to push them too hard right now. We’re leaving it up to them to kind of work some of these things out,” Hernandez said. “Not that we don’t still expect a lot out of them, but I think this is a team that can figure it out, and be better at the end of the season.”
Mifflinburg’s coaching staff wasn’t able to accomplish much preseason work, either.
“That’s pretty important. Our younger kids are talented,” Hernandez said. “But that time in the gym before the season really helps the younger kids prepare what is expected of them on the field in the spring.
“This is a tough district, and there isn’t really any nights off.”
There are plenty of other changes in the local softball landscape, as well. Not only was Warrior Run hit by graduation losses, but coach Garth Watson also stepped down to focus on the Meadowbrook Christian wrestling team.
Watson’s brother, Greg, takes over on the bench for the Defenders. Greg had been a Warrior Run assistant for 14 seasons.
Shikellamy also has a new coach in Brad Longacre. He replaces Eric Long, who passed away in November.
The Heartland Athletic Conference has shrunk to two divisions for the 2021 season. Danville should battle Central Mountain and Jersey Shore for the top spot this season.
The Braves also look to be a contender. They won their first two games to start the season, after winning just three times in 2019.
It might be a little rougher in Division II for local teams. Loyalsock and Central Columbia should be the favorites this season. In fact, Blue Jays junior lefty Mia Consentino kicked her season off Tuesday with a perfect game against Lewisburg.
Line Mountain is the favorite in the Tri-Valley League. University of Maryland-Baltimore County-bound pitcher Kya Matter was the 2019 Daily Item Player of the Year, and she returns along with first-team catcher Aspen Walker for the Eagles.