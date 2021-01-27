The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 38 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 108-99 on Tuesday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.
The Clippers were without three starters. Leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Guard Patrick Beverley missed the game with right knee soreness.
De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. Clint Capela collected 13 points and 19 rebounds.
n Rockets 107, Wizards 88
HOUSTON — John Wall scored 24 points in his first game against his former team, leading Houston to a victory over Washington.
Wall had 15 points and four assists by halftime