MIFFLINBURG — Jake Young scored 11 of his 12 points in the first half, and Isaiah Valentine took care of the rest, with 15 of his game-high 30 points in the third quarter as Mifflinburg improved to 3-0 on the season with a 53-33 victory over Milton in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game on Saturday.
The Wildcats led 14-7 after one quarter, but Young and Valentine combined for 13 of Mifflinburg’s 14 second-quarter points as the Wildcats opened up a 15-point halftime lead.
Xzavier Minium and Jace Brandt each scored 11 points to lead the Black Panthers (1-1).
Mifflinburg 53, Milton 33
Milton (1-1) 33
Austin Gainer 2 1-2 6; Xzavier Minium 4 2-3 11; Carter Lilley 0 0-1 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-1 0; Jace Brandt 3 4-7 11; Dale Mitchell 0 2-2 2; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 1-1 3. Totals 10 10-17 33.
3-point goals: Gainer, Minium, Brandt.
Did not score: Jamir Wilt, Peyton Rearick, Ashton Krall, Wade Young, Jose Oyola.
Mifflinburg (3-0) 53
Isaiah Valentine 11 4-5 30; Cannon Griffith 1 1-3 3; Jake Young 4 1-2 12; Ethan Bomgardner 0 2-2 2; Zack Wertman 3 0-2 6. Totals 19 8-14 53.
3-point goals: Valentine 4, Young 3.
Did not score: Gabe Yoder, Jarrett Foster, Eli Troutman, Tyler Reigle, Lane Yoder.
Score by quarters
Milton 7 6 14 6 — 33
Mifflinburg 14 14 20 5 — 53
n Lewisburg 68,
Lourdes Regional 39
COAL TOWNSHIP — Forrest Zechloski scored 17 points to lead three Green Dragons players in double figures in the nonleague victory.
Jake Hernandez added 14 points, and Joey Martin chipped in 13 points for Lewisburg (1-1).
Shaun Potter scored 12 points to lead the Red Raiders in their season opener.
Lewisburg 68, Lourdes Regional 39
Lewisburg (1-1) 68
Jake Hernandez 6 2-2 14; Joey Martin 5 0-0 13; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 8; Kyle Wuerdeman 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zechloski 7 3-4 17; Dante Sims 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 2; Jack Blough 2 0-0 4; Sam Barrick 0 1-2 1. Totals 28 6-8 68.
3-point goals: Martin 3, Michaels 2, Wuerdeman.
Did not score: Kashaun Atkins, Kadyn Magyar.
Lourdes Regional (0-1) 39
Casen Sandri 4 1-3 9; Hunter Reed 3 0-0 6; Tyler Novak 3 0-2 6; Shaun Potter 4 1-2 12; Owen Sandri 1 0-0 3; Michael Keer 1 0-0 2; Alex Hughs 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 3-9 39.
3-point goals: Potter 3, O. Sandri.
Did not score: Nick deManincor, Joey Nguyen, Chris Fuedale.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 20 15 16 17 — 68
Lourdes Regional 11 9 8 11 — 39
JV: Lew, 57-23. High scorers, Lew, Blough, 12; LR, Austin Lamonica, 16.
n Weatherly 61,
Meadowbrook Chr. 32
MILTON — Antonio Coleco scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Wreckers to the nonleague win.
Weatherly broke the game open with 19-4 spurt in the second quarter. Coleco had eight points in the second stanza.
Ashton Canelo scored 12 points to lead Meadowbrook Christian.
Weatherly 61, Meadowbrook Christian 32
Weatherly (1-0) 61
Antonio Coleco 10 6-7 26; Scott Zocsin 6 0-0 14; Ethan Broskoskie 2 0-2 4; Rickey Ray 2 0-0 4; Jacob Solanock 1 1-1 3; Trevor Lowman 3 1-3 8; Jayden Eubanks 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 10-15 61.
3-point goals: Zocsin 2, Lowman.
Did not score: Luke Derr.
Meadowbrook Christian (0-1) 32
Evan Young 2 0-0 4; Jacob Bair 0 1-2 1; Ashton Canelo 4 3-9 12; Gabe Rodriguez 1 2-5 4; Michael Smith 0 0-2 0; Noah Smith 3 0-0 6; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 6-18 32.
3-point goals: Canelo, Reed.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Weatherly 14 19 20 8 — 61
Meadowbrook Chr. 10 4 11 7 — 32
n Greenwood 49,
Tulpehocken 47
BERNVILLE — Thomas Pyle scored five four-quarter points, and the Wildcats knocked down 4-of-5 foul shots late as Greenwood picked up a win in its opener.
Pyle finished with 17 points, while Tyler Sherman added 12 points for the Wildcats.
Bryce Mellen scored 19 points, while David Bednarcyzk added 17 points to lead the Trojans.
Greenwood 49, Tulpehocken 47
Greenwood (1-0) 49
Avery Morder 1 3-4 5; Thomas Pyle 7 0-0 17; Tyler Sherman 5 2-4 12; Brennan Miller 3 0-1 7; Mike Strohm 2 2-2 7; Kody Shoop 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 8-13 49.
3-point goals: Pyle 3, Miller, Strohm.
Did not score: Sam Myers, Logan Seiber.
Tulpehocken (0-1) 47
Nolan Sweitzer 3 0-0 7; Chad Henning 1 2-2 4; Brayden Kiebach 0 0-2 0; Braydyn Erb 0 0-1 0; David Bednarcyzk 5 4-7 17; Bryce Mellen 6 4-4 19. Totals 15 10-16 47.
3-point goals: Bednarcyzk 3, Mellen 3, Sweitzer.
Did not score: Aidan Miller.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 10 16 8 15 — 49
Tulpehocken 12 16 8 11 — 47