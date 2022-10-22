The Daily Item
Wade Young missed most of a month with an injury, but since the senior quarterback returned to the field last week, Lewisburg’s fortunes have really changed.
The Green Dragons won their second straight game — 21-16 over Bloomsburg on Friday night — and Young played a huge role on both sides of the ball.
His legs and right arm were key in all three of Lewisburg’s second-quarter touchdowns.
On the first score, Young scrambled to his right, and the Bloomsburg defense sucked up to defend the scramble. It left tight end Jack Blough all alone for a 34-yard TD reception.
How alone?
Blough was by himself on the sideline at the 19 while the nearest Bloomsburg defender was on the hash at the 29.
The second touchdown — again to Blough — came thanks to a scramble to buy some time once again by Young. His pass was tipped by a linebacker, but Blough was able to keep his concentration and make the catch.
The final touchdown pass came on a bullet between two Bloomsburg defenders on the numbers to Cam Michaels for a score.
Young also has been seeing more time on defense, and he had a forced fumble to set up Lewisburg’s second touchdown in the second quarter. He also had an outstanding scramble where Bloomsburg’s standout linebacker Madden Locke had a bead on Young for a big hit. Locke went for the stick, but Young spun out of the tackle, put his hand on the ground to steady himself, and picked up 4 extra yards.
—Todd Hummel
Noteworthy startThere were plenty of big plays in Lewisburg’s victory over Bloomsburg, but one that might be overlooked came in the first quarter as the Green Dragons’ defense held to force a field goal on the Panthers’ opening drive.
Bloomsburg took the opening kickoff and controlled the ball for 9:11 of the first quarter. After a first-and-goal inside the 10, the Panthers were forced to settle for a 29-yard Sisay Doerschler field goal.
Bloomsburg tried Locke out of the Wildcat formation on its first two plays. Blough, who finished with 18 tackles in addition to his two TD catches, knifed in for a tackle for a one-yard gain. Quinn Michaels (7 tackles) and Michael Casale (15 stops) combined to stop Locke out of a power formation with three blockers in the “T” in front Locke before the snap. After a false start, Blough stopped Locke in the backfield to force the field goal.
—Todd Hummel
Credit where it’s dueMifflinburg scored 35 points in a game for the fifth time this season Friday, but in most cases, those five touchdowns came easier than they did against Warrior Run.
Yes, the Wildcats ran for more than 11 yards per carry on the Defenders and finished just shy of 500 on the ground.
However, Mifflinburg had three empty possessions in the first half — all of which ended inside the Warrior Run 30 — and the Wildcats were just 2-of-7 passing in the first half. They also had two fumbles in the red zone, including one on their first series of the third quarter.
Derrick Zechman’s team was one dropped pass away from being within one score at halftime instead of trailing 22-7.
“I told Coach (Zechman), they’ve got some young guys there and some real bright spots,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler.
Warrior Run’s skill players had a good showing. Ryan Newton passed for 159 yards, including 142 to Samuel Hall. Stone Allison and Thomas Royles ran for 40 and 34 yards, respectively, with leading rusher Colby LeBarron sidelined. Carter Marr averaged 14.3 yards on three kick returns.
All have at least one more season.
“They believe and have confidence,” said Zechman. “We knew what we were going up against; they’re a really good football team. We ran the ball, got some yardage here and there, some first downs ... We were trying to play keep-away, and that’s tough to do. The defense was holding up. The effort was there.
“We’re getting there, we’re making strides as a program, and we’re going to move on and be better for it.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Grounded for a quarterThere will come a time in the next few weeks when the success Selinsgrove had running the ball in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win 21-7 win over Montoursville will come in quite handy.
The Warriors kept Selinsgrove tailback Tucker Teats under wraps for most of three quarters, but the Seals’ offense took advantage in the passing game to score their first two touchdowns. With Montoursville finally breaking through on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter, Selinsgrove looked to control the clock in the final period.
The Seals ran on every offensive play in the fourth quarter, including 11 by Teats.
“Forget closing out a game, we’re going to have to do that in two weeks (run physically) ‘cause it looks like we are locked in with Milton in the playoffs,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “The offensive line was getting a great push again an eight-man line in the fourth quarter. (Milton) has a physical defense that will challenge our front, and we want to be able to run the ball.”
—Todd Hummel
Patrolling the airWarrior Run had a chance for several big plays in the passing game besides its lone touchdown Friday. Newton’s 60-yard bomb to Hall early in the second quarter was preceded by a pair of dropped passes on slant patterns that could have gone for long gains and/or scores.
Later in the game — early in each of the third and fourth quarters, to be specific — the Defenders went back to the slant on fourth-down calls, and Mifflinburg senior Zach Wertman broke up the pass both times. The Wildcats also stopped a drive in each half with an interception, one by Jarrett Miller and the other by Sean Grodotzke.
“Our guys got better as the game went on,” said Dressler, “seeing what they were trying to take advantage of, getting a feel for their game plan, and our kids started catching on and playing it better.”
—Scott Dudinskie