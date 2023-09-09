Thinking back to when I was a young boy just beginning to hunt — long before there were so many different early deer seasons to consider — early autumn, for the most part, meant squirrel hunting.
Youngsters and bushytails seemed to be a perfect match for learning the fundamentals of hunting.
My father was a wing shooter. Meaning that instead of heading out to a patch of oak or hickory to look for squirrels, more often than not, we would attempt to flush grouse or we could be found waiting in ambush for wood ducks and mallards. But that didn’t prevent me from getting the chance to fire away at the many gray squirrels that overlapped habitat with the winged critters that Dad so loved.
As long as no wood ducks were in sight, I was encouraged to attempt to bag a squirrel or two as, being a fly-tyer and a spinner-maker, Dad always had use for a few squirrel tails. On top of that, squirrel meat is delicious — fried, slow-roasted or used as a base for such fine treats as corn soup or a good old-fashioned Dutch potpie.
When my wife and my daughter first began hunting, we would spend as much time as possible in pursuit of squirrels, as squirrel hunting closely resembles deer hunting in Central Pennsylvania, allowing the ladies to learn the basics of successful hunting. Patience, the ability to sit still — neither moving nor making noise — and learning how to sense approaching game are all skills required for success in both the squirrel and deer woods.
As in any form of hunting, finding the game’s preferred food source is key to success. For squirrels, that typically means acorns, hickory or other mast crops. Corn and soy bean are also popular with squirrels, making areas where agricultural fields and tree lines intersect excellent hunting grounds.
When looking for a potential location to hunt squirrels, keep your eyes peeled for hollow trees — the bigger the better. A big, hollow, white oak could very well be home to a number of bushytails. Both dig marks and leaf nests can be clues to whether or not there is a population of squirrels frequenting the area.
Keep in mind the squirrels you are pursuing aren’t half-tame, like park or town squirrels. Country squirrels have learned to stay alive by staying alert. Avoiding predators such as hawks, fox and hunters is a full-time job for the average nutcracker.
Squirrels have a tough, leather-like skin, so if using a shotgun, fire only at close range, and be prepared if a follow-up shot is necessary.
If you will be teaching a newcomer basic hunting skills, or are simply looking for an enjoyable time afield and the makings of a great meal, don’t overlook the squirrel.
Odds are good there’s a good hunting spot near you.
Many of us think of opportunities for young boys and girls when we think about squirrel hunting, but, truth be told, old fellas like me enjoy it, too.