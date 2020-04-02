It was the highlight of an entire weekend worthy of them as Sunbury’s Bantam division hockey team of the Susquehanna Valley Youth Hockey Club elevated itself with a goal 37 seconds into sudden death over time at the York House Rec Tournament.
The team completed a 5-0 trip with a championship — teams in two other divisions won titles as well — to mark one of the most successful days in program history.
Parents, fans, players and coaches poured onto the ice as the teams gathered for pictures with their championship trophies.
“It was really enjoyable to see the fruits of our labor,” league president James O’Brien said. “Coaches and parents had something to measure success by. I always team my kids to not measure success on the scoreboard, but it’s always nice to get that taste of victory. It reaffirms the direction we’re headed in.”
The SVYHC has been around for nearly 20 years, but the weekend at York in early March marked it most successful. Three different divisions finished with 5-0 records, and the other team in the Squirt division split with a mark of 2-2.
Alan Zelnick has been working with the program, which his son is part of, for the past four years. He started coaching in the Squirt division, and has since migrated up to the older Peewee division before moving to the Bantam division as his son progresses through the different age levels.
“I just kind of moved along with him,” Zelnick said. “I’ve been playing hockey around here since I was in high school, but it’s like a secret. A lot of people don’t know about it. When they started this program back in the 90s it finally got kids involved. It’s grown, but in the last few years we’ve done a lot of recruiting and tried to grow it from the ground up. Three years ago, we had maybe two kids that had joined the program from a young age. We really tried to focused on getting some stands up at local events. That’s really how it grew and got young kids involved.”
The SVYHC wants its players to learn hockey the right way. All of its coaches receive training in the USA Hockey American Development Model. It’s a nationwide model for the successful development of young hockey players and coaches. The league also hosts learn-to-skate classes that involve 30 students with nine sessions teaching the basics of skating. Once through that program kids either head to figure skating or hockey development.
Once in the hockey program, all teams practice twice a week with games being played on the weekend.
The commitment to development has been critical for the league. The tournament wins were the first time the Bantam program has won a challenge that featured teams from across the state.
It also marked a positive time for the league as the youngest division boasts its highest number of participants at 40 kids. The Mite program is made up of kids aging from 8 years old or younger. That group is being taught the basics and given plenty of ice time to fine-tune their skating abilities.
“This year there was a lot more organization with the program,” Zelnick said. “We had a lot of team practices and a lot of ice time. We often times had four or five mini practices going on at the rink during a practice. We worked with the kids and their puck handling and did drills to make it fun for them. We had all different drills going on all over the ice.”
The league does a number of programs to gets kids involved with hockey. They host free skating clinics twice a year to teach young players the fundamentals of skating before even picking up a stick or attempting to control a puck.
“It helps a lot of kids out with advancing their skills,” Zelnick said. “We wanted to give them a lot of time working with the puck and getting confident.”
The Peewee division also had a successful run at the tournament, winning all five games and claiming a victory for the league overall. It was an historic day for the league and coach Jeff Van Lone embraced the celebration with his teams.
“We want to win, but we also want to put our kids in the most competitive position to develop,” Van Lone said. “We want them to grow and get better. It has just built up over the last five or six years. We have on-ice skill sessions in addition to our practices. It took awhile for folks to build that. We have coaches that have played college hockey and can provide that experience.”
Van Lone also got to celebrate with the Bantam division team as he’s an assistant coach with that team.
The day was a league-wide celebration for the kids, parents, and coaches.
The league has seen an all-time high in enrollment, and those in charge are pleased with the direction the league is headed.