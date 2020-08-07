John Derr believes access to playing fields — not COVID-19 — is the biggest threat to the Heartland Youth Football League’s season.
The league, which has more than 500 elementary school-aged children on teams across the Susquehanna Valley, is still eyeing an Aug. 30 opening day despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s “strong recommendation” Thursday to postpone school and recreational youth sports through the end of the year.
“At this point we’re moving forward,” said Derr, commissioner of the Heartland Youth Football League. “We have a lot of parents’ support — they want their children out playing and participating — and we’re taking every precaution. So, for now, we’re not changing anything.”
At a news conference Thursday, Wolf said, “The guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.” Shortly after, the Wolf administration released a statement that read, in part, “The Pa. Department of Health and Department of Education today jointly recommended that Pre-K-12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021, to protect children and teens from COVID-19.”
The statement clarified the guidance was a “strong recommendation and not an order or mandate,” leaving the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to decide the fate of the state’s high school fall sports season. The PIAA is expected to announce a decision following a meeting today.
Youth leagues, however, are not governed by the PIAA. Organizations such as the Heartland Youth Football League or the North Union United Soccer Club must make decisions on their own or abide by their own governing body.
The Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association oversees youth programs in 36 counties, including N.U. United, an area club with roughly 400 children playing in U9 through U19 age groups.
EPYSA CEO Chris Branscome circulated a memo Thursday that said, “We are disappointed and surprised with (Wolf’s recommendation) ... We will have an emergency board meeting this evening to weigh our options for the fall season.”
N.U. United President Dr. Darsh Bhangdia said the club’s teams are currently practicing ahead of a Sept. 1 start date.
“We’ll see what happens,” said Bhangdia. “We’re in the beginning of our calendar — normally our season would have started on August 1 — after following a phase-in program. We spent two weeks in each phase with the proper precautions.”
Both N.U. United and the Heartland Youth Football League have comprehensive “Return to Play” guidelines posted on their websites.
Derr said the Heartland league has made a priority of monitoring players’ temperatures and observing as much social distancing as possible.
“We control what we can and do the best we can,” he said. “It’s a fluid situation and we’ll update things as we need to.”
The Heartland league consists of teams from 20 Valley communities, each fielding an “A” team (grades 5-6) and “B” team (grades 2-4). Each team produces varsity and junior varsity squads that play a series of four games against an opposing community’s teams most fall Sundays. The 10 first-week matchups include Lewisburg at Milton and Selinsgrove at Montoursville.
Derr, a 1978 Shikellamy High School graduate, serves as Point Township Park Manager. He said Point Township Park, like many of the state’s recreation parks, was closed from mid-March through April. A similar spate of closings, he said, would derail the league.
“We use a lot of community fields, so if a local community shuts down its parks we have nowhere to play,” he said. “Besides that possibility, everything’s positive. We have a tremendous amount of support. Realistically — and we’ve discussed it — if we have four teams willing to play we’re going to push forward until they actually shut us down.”