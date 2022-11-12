STATE COLLEGE — A major talking point across the collegiate sports landscape over the past two seasons has been the presence of older players and their impact in terms of sheer ability and experience.
On Saturday, No. 14 Penn State’s youth movement helped pave the way for the Nittany Lions to cruise past Maryland, 30-0, in front of 108,796 at Beaver Stadium. Nittany Lion youngsters contributed both on offense and defense to improve Penn State to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play.
Before Saturday, Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) running back Nicholas Singleton’s most recent outing at Beaver Stadium ended with him rushing for 45 yards against Ohio State on Oct. 29 in the Nittany Lions’ second loss of the season. After spending last week on the road in Indiana, the freshman running back returned to the starting lineup and Beaver Stadium.
Singleton’s first carry resulted in an 8-yard gain, and he tallied gains of 12 and 15 yards before turning a fourth-and-1 into a 45-yard touchdown. Early in the second quarter, Singleton turned Penn State’s second fourth-down attempt into another touchdown via a 27-yard run in which he carried a Maryland defender into the end zone on his back.
Fellow running back Kaytron Allen earlier last week earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after a three-touchdown effort against Indiana. Although Allen didn’t score against the Terrapins, he contributed 73 yards rushing on a game-high 16 carries. Singleton’s 10 rushing touchdowns this season is the most tallied by a freshman in program history. He’s rushed for 801 yards. Allen, meanwhile, has rushed for 631 yards and eight scores.
“Those are two really mature freshmen,” Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad said of the duo. “They’re very humble, both of them. They’re also very positive. They’re always trying to improve, and they feed off of each other’s energy. There’s no like, ‘Who gets more carries this game?’ They are super mature for their age, and I think that’s really helped us.”
Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter represented the youth movement defensively on Saturday.
Carter cracked the starting lineup against Minnesota on Oct. 22, and he’s added explosiveness to the unit. In the first quarter, Carter closed in for a tackle on Maryland running back Antwain Middleton II, but not before placing his helmet on the football. The football promptly ejected into the air before falling out of bounds.
Carter posted seven tackles to pace all Nittany Lion defenders. His seven stops were just two shy of setting a new career-high for the first-year player. He tallied eight against the Golden Gophers. Carter also added a sack, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup against the Terrapins. In 10 games this season, he’s posted 44 total tackles, which rank second on the defense. Earlier this month, Carter was announced as one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
“Abdul is a fast, physical linebacker,” Penn State cornerback Kalen King said. “He’s a playmaker. When he’s out there, you can feel his presence. He’s a big playmaker, and he just wants to be great – you can tell.”