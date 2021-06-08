Julian Krainak dropped the mic to end a post-game interview Monday, never hesitating when asked what Midd-West’s success meant for the baseball program moving forward.
“Hope,” the Mustangs junior replied as he strode toward a throng of well-wishers in the stands at Bowman Field.
There certainly is hope now in a place where it had been difficult to find.
What was to anticipate for a team that won just two games in its previous season, and only three the year before that?
Certainly not the best campaign since 2013, and definitely not the first district championship in 16 years.
The Mustangs came together in early spring, gathering with as many freshman (seven) as players with varsity experience. In fact, the newcomers — including five sophomores, who lost their first varsity season to the COVID-19 pandemic — comprised 60 percent of Midd-West’s 20-man roster.
So it was with a keen grasp of his underclassmen’s talent, and strong faith in a five-member senior class that coach Scott Wright declared the Mustangs were primed for success.
“We started the first week of practice and we told them, This group has a chance to change the atmosphere of Midd-West baseball,” Wright recalled. “And, by God, they’ve done it.”
The Mustangs went 7-1 out of the gate, beating three district qualifiers. There was a mid-season stretch of three losses in five games, but they were at the hands of the District 4 Class 3A champion (Loyalsock), the District 4-3A runner-up (Central Columbia), and the District 4-2A runner-up (Southern Columbia). The Mustangs also won at Loyalsock in that span.
They closed the regular season with five consecutive wins — the most impressive against Greenwood, which won its third straight District 3-A title — before dropping their finale at East Juniata, another district qualifier.
Freshman Caden Wolfley, with a sharp closing turn from classmate Garrett Leitzel, pitched top-seeded Midd-West past Montoursville in the district title game. The Mustangs advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2005 when Wright’s son, Matt, was the team’s left-handed ace.
Monday’s state opener was the team’s second game in 23 days, and it coincided with the Wolfley brothers’ (Caden and senior Hunter) family vacation. Caden Wolfley led the Mustangs with a .463 batting average (31-for-67) and 16 RBIs, in addition to 4-1 pitching record. Hunter Wolfley, the Mustangs’ leadoff hitter and center fielder, batted .392 (29-for-74) with a team-best 33 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
“Caden and Hunter are both great players,” said Krainak. “It sucks that Hunter couldn’t play his last game as a senior. I think, as a team, we feel bad for that. There’s always next year with Caden.
“I feel it’s not as much of a handicap, though, because we have great players coming off the bench, too.”
Easton Erb, a sophomore, made his 14th varsity appearance of the season, batting in the leadoff spot and playing third base. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI against Wyoming Area’s JJ Hood, a Division I recruit. Trevor Sheaffer, a freshman, started for his 12th varsity appearance, had a hit and scored Midd-West’s lone run in a 5-1 loss.
The moment wasn’t too big for them — they helped the Mustangs out-hit the District 2 champion Warriors, 9-7 — or sophomore starting pitcher Griffin Paige, who pitched into the fifth and allowed just four hits. Paige shook off a three-hit, three-run first inning with three consecutive scoreless innings, keeping the score at 3-0 through the fourth.
Midd-West trailed by four when Preston Arbogast (walk) and Logan Rager (single) reached to start the home seventh. Hood rallied to retire the next three hitters, ending the game with Erb’s fly to center field. Notably, the Mustangs flew out 10 times and grounded into only three outs — a second-inning sacrifice bunt and an inning-ending double play in the sixth.
It was Midd-West’s fourth loss by four or fewer runs.
“I think this definitely proves to our community and our school that we can compete in districts, and even states,” said Paige, who batted .420 this season (29-for-69). “We’re going to keep building and keep getting better this summer. We’re going to keep playing, and hopefully we can just build upon this season and keep going next year.”
The Mustangs opened the season with uncertainty and optimism. They closed it with a district title and the hope of more success to come.
“Our whole team was really young ... and I think that all of us looking forward to next year,” said Erb. “We’re not really (dwelling) on what happened now. We’re already looking at next year, and focusing on the goal of districts and maybe making a far run into states.”