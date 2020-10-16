MILTON — Renzo Yuasa scored on a penalty kick at the 5:26 mark of the first half for Danville in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys soccer crossover match Thursday.
The Ironmen had seven shots, three of which were stopped by Milton’s Tyler Flederbach.
Danville 1, Milton 0
First half
D-Renzo Yuasa (penalty kick), 5:26.
Shots: D 7-2. Corners: M 3-2. Cards: Danville (Mickey Turpin, 2nd, 40:31, yellow). Saves: Danville 1 (Evan Haas); Milton 3 (Tyler Flederbach).
JV score: 0-0.
n Lewisburg 11,
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA — Anthony Bhangdia scored three goals, including two in Lewisburg’s first-half blitz during a HAC crossover.
The Green Dragons (13-0) scored eight goals before halftime, including two more by Philip Permyashkin and the first of Ben Liscum’s pair. Liscum added two assists.
Lewisburg 11,
Central Columbia 0
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 13:34; L-Philip Permyashkin (Caleb Kim), 14:37; L-Ben Liscum, 15:46; L-Bhangdia (Nick Passaniti), 17:12; L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Ian McKinney), 20:34; L-James Koconis (Anthony Bhangdia), 28:20; L-Passaniti (Permyashkin), 35:02; L-Permyashkin (Liscum), 38:06.
Second half
L Bhangdia (Carter Hoover), 44:26; L-Alfred Romano (Stephen Tiffin), 78:49; L-Liscum (Romano), 60:16.
Shots: L 20-1. Corners: L 7-0. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns); Central Columbia 9 (Maddix Karns).
n Meadowbrook Chr. 5,
Bloomsburg Christian 1
BLOOMSBURG — Elijah Cruz and Jacob Reed each scored a pair of goals in Meadowbrook Christian’s spree of five unanswered in a come-from-behind win.
Gavin Millett added a goal and an assist for the Lions (4-12-1).
Meadowbrook Christian 5,
Bloomsburg Christian 1
First half
BC-Josh Smith, 4:06; MC-Jacob Reed (Gavin Millett), 6:55; MC-Elijah Cruz, 22:33.
Second half
MC-Millett, 46:08; MC-Cruz, 67:51; MC-Reed (Tyler Stokes), 79:58.
Shots: MC 7-3. Corners: MC 3-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Michael Eager); Bloomsburg 2.
n East Juniata 1, Halifax 0
MCALISTERVILLE — Cade Brubaker scored the game’s lone goal in the first half, and Tim Black made two saves in East Juniata’s Tri-Valley League victory.
Jayden Martin had a deflected shot look that Brubaker controlled and converted with a shot high off the post, according to Tigers coach Cory Fronk.
“I felt our defensive effort was solid, with very few breakdowns,” said Fronk. “Most of the time they stepped up and won 50/50 balls and marked well.”