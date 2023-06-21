ALMEDIA — Central Columbia scored at least one run in all but one of its innings at bat and received a dominant outing from starter Lexi Yuhas in a 6-0 win over Mifflinburg in Major Softball action on Wednesday.
With the win, Central Columbia stays alive in the winners bracket and has a day before playing again on Friday.
“We continue to hit the ball pretty strong and we’re very aggressive on the base path,” said Central Columbia coach Curt Turner. “The combination of those two things usually leads to our success, followed up with great pitching obviously.”
Central Columbia’s bats gave Yuhas a lead even before she stepped into the circle. RBI singles from Elyse Karnes and Mikayla Hons gave Central Columbia a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
From there, Central Columbia kept adding on to its lead while Yuhas shut down Mifflinburg’s bats. In the bottom of the second, Vivian Dunne singled home Mia Apichell to give the home side a three-run lead.
Central Columbia padded its lead with two more runs in the bottom half of the third after Hons hit a grounder and an ensuing error allowed Grace Turner and Karnes to score. Central Columbia scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth when Turner’s single brought home Kayla Poust.
“They’re gonna have to watch their bad throws or swinging at pitches, that one or two little things is gonna mean a lot — and it did,” said Mifflinburg coach Bob Delsite. “Without our errors, with just the few that we had, we’re looking at it probably should’ve been a 2-0 game really, so just a couple errors gave them those four extra runs. Six runs isn’t a blowout by any means when you go a full game.”
Yuhas pitched all six innings to earn the win for Central Columbia. Of the 18 outs recorded by Central Columbia, 15 of them came via strikeouts from Yuhas.
Yuhas was pitching a no-hitter until the top of fifth when Mackenzie Delsite ripped a single with one out. Yuhas then walked Avery Reibsome to put two runners on. A wild pitch advanced both runners to second and third, but Yuhas picked a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam.
“She’s very calm, handles herself well on the mound and is just consistently throwing strikes,” Curt Turner said.
Mifflinburg will play again today at 5:30 p.m. against either Danville or Selinsgrove. The survivor of today’s game faces Central Columbia on Friday for the District 13 title. Central Columbia will have to beaten twice to not win the District 13 title.
“They were coming on, just didn’t have a whole lot of bats to get there, so they’re anxious to get back at it and have a second chance now,” Bob Delsite said.