SELINSGROVE — Once Lukas Yurasits saw his initial shot fall — from deep in the left corner — Susquehanna’s sophomore thought it was going to be a good day.
Turned out to be better than good for Yurasits and the River Hawks.
Yurasits scored a career-high 39 points — less than 24 hours after scoring a career-high 21 — to propel the River Hawks to a 96-92 victory over Rowan on Saturday in the championship game of the Susquehanna Trailways men’s basketball tournament at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Matt LaCorte (14 points), Dominic Dunn (11) and Danny Frauenheim (10) joined Yurasits in double figures.
No wonder Yurasits, the 6-foot-2 wing, was named the four-team event’s most valuable player after adding seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in the championship game.
Frauenheim joined his classmate on the all-tournament team — Frauenheim dished out six assists and totaled three steals — as did Rowan’s Jerry Price and Maliq Sanders. Price collected 22 points, and Sanders 17 for the Profs (2-1).
“Once I got that first look and it went down, I knew I was just gonna keep feeding off of (Friday) night,” Yurasits said. “Just keep being aggressive, don’t stop and I knew I was going to keep getting open looks because of their pressing style.
“I stayed aggressive and my teammates kept finding me. kept getting great looks and I kept getting them down and then I got to the free-throw line and everything kind of slowed down. It got easy from there really. After that first shot going in, I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be a tough night for the other team.”
Yurasits scored 12 first-half points on several long jumpers and drives to the bucket, but Rowan held a 45-41 lead at the break.
“When he shoots the ball, I’m surprised when it doesn’t go in. He’s that good a shooter,” Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. “Today he took advantage of his ability to drive the ball and get to the free-throw line. … If you get to the free-throw line 17 times, that’s how you score 39.”
Yurasits drew plenty of attention from Rowan defenders, so that opened some things up for LaCorte, Dunn and others. Those two combined for five 3-pointers after the break, with Dunn’s final trey providing Susquehanna with a late 91-87 advantage.
Frauenheim, LaCorte and Yurasits made subsequent visits to the free-throw line, canning five of their six combined looks to close out the victory. Yurasits, in fact, sank a pair with 2.4 seconds remaining to seal the win.
“We needed every guy in our program to win today,” Marcinek said.
“Once we went up those last few points, we knew we had to buckle down, just get one stop, one rebound and keep the game in our control,” Yurasits added.
Marcinek’s River Hawks also received some timely contributions off the bench from Joe’l Morris and newcomer Jack Van Syckle. Both scored nine points, while Morris and Yurasits shared team rebounding honors with seven boards each.
“It was a team effort,” Yurasits said. “While I had the hot hand, everybody played their part in some way.”
SUSQUEHANNA 96, ROWAN 92
ROWAN (2-1) 92
Matt Green 3-8 2-2 9; Ryan Legler 2-4 0-0 6; Maliq Sanders 5-8 2-5 17; Austin Kearney 8-13 0-1 18; Diante Bah 3-4 2-3 8; Jerry Price 7-12 5-5 22; Marko Pantovic 1-2 0-0 2; Jonathan Hevalow 3-6 1-1 8; Connor Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0; Ryan O’Leary 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 12-17 92.
SUSQUEHANNA (3-1) 96
Matt LaCorte 5-8 2-3 14; Dominic Dunn 4-13 0-0 11; Danny Frauenheim 2-5 4-4 10; Lukas Yurasits 10-16 16-17 39; Zach Knecht 0-1 2-4 2; Jack Van Syckle 4-6 1-1 9; Joe’l Morris 3-10 2-2 9; Howie Rankine 0-2 0-0 0; Jay Martin 0-0 0-0 0; Mike Kempski 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 27-31 96.
Halftime: Rowan 45-41. 3-point goals: Rowan 14-33 (Sanders 5-8, Price 3-7, Legler 2-4, Kearney 2-4, Hevalow 1-3, Green 1-4, O’Leary 0-3); Susquehanna 11-24 (Yurasits 3-5, Dunn 3-6, Frauenheim 2-3, LaCorte 2-4, Morris 1-5, Rankine 0-1). Rebounds: Rowan 28 (Sanders 7), Susquehanna 41 (Yurasits 7, Morris 7). Assists: Rowan 14 (Bah 3), Susquehanna 15 (Frauenheim 6). Total fouls: Rowan 20, Susquehanna 17. Technical fouls: Kearney. Turnovers: Rowan 19, Susquehanna 19.