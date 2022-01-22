SELINSGROVE — Lukas Yurasits scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting in only 27 minutes to lead Susquehanna to a 68-52 win over Goucher in Landmark Conference men's basketball Saturday.
Dominic Dunn added 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds as well in the victory. Susquehanna (12-4, 4-1 Landmark) scored the first seven points of the game, including four from Yurasits, to take a lead the River Hawks did not relinquish.
Susquehanna built its lead to 10 on a 3-pointer by Yurasits at 21-11, but the Gophers went on an 8-0 run to make it a 21-19 game with just over six minutes to play in the first half. The River Hawks finished outscored Goucher 17-3 from there to take a 16-point lead into halftime at 38-22.
After the halftime intermission, Susquehanna grew its lead up to 22 at 50-28 on a 3-pointer from Yurasits, forcing a timeout by the Gophers.
Goucher (3-12, 0-5) didn't get closer than 12 after that. Susquehanna has now won six of its last seven games, and is currently tied with Scranton for second place in the league.
The offense was spread out on Saturday for the River Hawks, as all nine players that played scored at least one field goal. Senior Jack Van Syckle got his second straight start, posting a career-high eight boards to go with six points.
Susquehanna 68, Goucher 52
Goucher (3-12, 0-5) 52
Josh Lichti 7-11 3-4 20, Cameron Issacs 6-14 5-5 17, Tevin Venson 2-6 1-2 7, John Dixon 1-8 1-1 3, Riley Galler 1-2 0-0 2, Mal Graham 1-1 0-2 3, Justin Salisbury 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Pitts 0-3 0-0 0, Sean Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, David Nwankwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 10-14 52.
Susquehanna (12-4, 4-1) 68
Lukas Yurasits 8-13 1-1 20, Dominic Dunn 7-15 0-0 18, Quincy Haughton 3-4 0-0 6, Jack Van Syckle 3-5 0-0 6, Danny Frauenheim 1-5 0-0 2, Howie Rankine 3-6 1-1 7, Cooper Haberern 2-5 0-0 5, Jay Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Steven Ressker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 2-2 68.
Halftime: Susquehanna 38-22. 3-point goals: Goucher 6-15 (Lichti 3-3, Venson 2-4, Graham 1-1, Dixon 0-2, Issacs 0-5); Susquehanna 8-24 (Dunn 4-11, Yurasits 3-7, Haberern 1-2, Haughton 0-1, Rankine 0-1, Frauenheim 0-2). Rebounds: Goucher 22 (Issacs 4, Dixon 4); Susquehanna 34 (Dunn 8, Van Syckle 8). Assists: Goucher 11 (Issacs 4); Susquehanna 13 (Frauenheim 4). Blocked shots: Goucher 0; Susquehanna 4 (Van Syckle 3). Steals: Goucher 5 (Venson 2); Susquehanna 10 (three tied at 2). Turnovers: Goucher 14; Susquehanna 14. Total fouls: Goucher 9; Susquehanna 9. A: 132.