Yurcich eager to impact Penn State's offense

New Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has found success with quarterbacks at every stop along his coaching journey.
At Oklahoma State, quarterback Mason Rudolph eclipsed the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2017. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in 2019 finished third in Heisman voting after ending the regular season as the first Big Ten quarterback to tally 40 passing and 10 rushing scores in one season.
Last season at Texas, quarterback Sam Ehlinger ranked sixth in the country after being responsible for 208 points.
Yurcich won’t give himself too much credit for those successes, but he does point to two areas of emphasis he believes works universally.
“Well, it’s always a challenge, and you never want to think that you’ve figured it out, so I take a humble approach, I like to think, into each job,” Yurcich said on Tuesday. “I think we have to understand a couple different things at that position. What’s really important is that our eyes have to be right, and our feet have to be right. If you have those two things going for you on each play, then you give yourself a chance for success.”
Penn State’s quarterback group hopes to be the next in the line of succession for Yurcich’s success at the position.
The Nittany Lions last season under one-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca ranked fourth in the Big Ten in passing offense behind 256 yards per game. Penn State attempted 307 passes per contest in 2020, which only trailed Rutgers.
The Nittany Lions’ passing offense threw 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions The nine interceptions tied for second-most among the 14 Big Ten teams, while Penn State’s 17 touchdown passes ranked second behind Ohio State.
Starting quarterback Sean Clifford was 152-for-251 passing for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Yurcich inherits a vastly different quarterback room than the one Penn State fielded in 2020.
Since the offseason, the Nittany Lions have lost two quarterbacks to the transfer portal in freshman Micah Bowens and redshirt sophomore Will Levis.
Bowens never played a snap for the Nittany Lions, but Levis started two games during his Penn State career – Rutgers in 2019 and Iowa in 2020. Ciarrocca used him heavily in Penn State’s ground game. Levis recorded 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 82 carries last season. He was 33-of-55 passing for one touchdown.
Levis was the only other quarterback on Penn State’s roster last season to have completed a pass in college.
Unless Penn State adds an experienced quarterback via the transfer portal, redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson will be the only Nittany Lions signal-caller with game experience entering the 2021 season. He logged playing time in Penn State’s 2019 and 2020 regular-season finales against Rutgers and Illinois, respectively.
“My comments on any individual player or my opinions of them, I’m not going to give them whether it’s on Sean or anybody up front or any receivers right now,” Yurcich said. “I think it’s best for me to approach this very non-judgmental. I think it’s fair for me to go through spring practice, and then give you an assessment of where those guys are at that time. I don’t want to prejudge or talk about any one player.”
Quarterback Christian Veilleux arrived on campus last month as an early enrollee. Because of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Ciarrocca wasn’t able to fully implement his new offense in a hands-on capacity. Rather, he and Penn State’s quarterbacks used technology such as Zoom and FaceTime to go over the new system.
Yurcich dealt with the same issue at Texas last spring – his first in Austin – and said spring football is critical in terms of the practice repetitions quarterbacks are able to receive during the period.
“It’s just a matter of reps, and I’ve said it before, it’s like anything that you’re trying to get good at in a skill level,” Yurcich said. “Whether it’s playing a piano or playing quarterback, the amount of reps that you have at it, you’re going to naturally improve with the amount of time on task.”
While Yurcich’s hiring might have seemed sudden to some, he and Penn State head coach James Franklin’s relationship has developed over time. The two will attempt to jump-start Penn State’s offense together and increase the level of play at the quarterback position.
“Yurcich is a guy that I’ve been in contact with and communicating with for a long time,” Franklin said last month. “I think at the end of the day, it was a very tough decision, but philosophically, I felt like it was the right thing for us to do to get where we want to go and play a style on offense that I think is going to be important for us to play, in a lot of different ways.”