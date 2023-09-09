Good luck tracking Line Mountain senior Queenlyn Zartman, who must always be in a hurry.
The Line Mountain senior, who ranks first in her class, hopes to walk away from high school next summer with 50 college credits in her back pocket. That, she says, can get her through college in three years and onto a career as a Certified Nurse Midwife.
Until then, she will continue to play soccer — she had a key goal in a comeback win over rival Shamokin last week — and spend time in numerous church events and with her rabbits while maintaining a GPA of more than 102.
For those reasons, Zartman is this week’s Daily Item Scholar-Athlete of the Week of the 2023-24 school year, an honor sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, PPL Electric Utilities and The Daily Item.
“Queenlyn is a very nice and polite young lady. She always is very respectful both on and off the field,” Line Mountain soccer coach Matt Bednar said. “She is the type of athlete who will always say ‘Hi’ and greet you with a smile. She is a team leader on the team, helping run drills and lead the team in workouts.”
In a 4-2 win over Shamokin — that helped the Eagles’ to their 4-0 start — Zartman scored Line Mountain’s first goal and later assisted on another to lead the comeback. She has been a starter since her freshman year.
“The game was intense because several of us soccer players were on the same track team in the spring,” Zartman said of Line Mountain’s co-op with Shamokin where she competed in hurdles and the pole vault. “Many of us were teammates in previous spring seasons. As a result, we were playing against girls who, just a couple of months ago, we considered family. Additionally, they had beaten us last year when we played them, so we were rearing to go and ready to get that win back.”
Zartman shines in the classroom too. The National Honor Society member has taken or is taking an extensive list of AP courses, everything from organic chemistry to music appreciation. This year, she has AP biology and English, along with Honors sociology. She pairs that with college courses at both Luzerne County Community College and Lackawanna College thanks to dual enrollment programs at Line Mountain.
She is also in the band and has participated in the spring musical.
“I just take each day as it comes and give my all to everything I do, whether it is a rival soccer game or just doing a random class assignment,” she said. “I also make sure to enjoy every little moment and relish the challenging yet fun experiences that come my way. I would not be successful in anything I do if it weren’t for my family and friends supporting me the whole way. They are a constant source of encouragement in my life and are always ready to give me a ride somewhere or just show up to one of my games/shows/events with a smile on their face.”
Zartman balances her life with outside interests that include extensive community service through her church, while also operating her own rabbitry where she said she raises pedigree Holland lops.
At Grace Community Church, she volunteers in the nursery, is AWANA leader, helps with the holiday programs including the Christmas Cantata, and played the role of Mary in their Walk Through Bethlehem program.
“I love serving at my church with all of my friends and family there,” she said. “My favorite activities outside of class would be spending time with family and friends at different church events or just enjoying each other’s company and relaxing by the pool. I also absolutely love to read and honestly just enjoy sitting out in God’s creation with a great book between my hands.
“Moral of the story, in my free time I like to spend it either with family or friends or reading a good book with bunnies by my side,” she said.