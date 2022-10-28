Shikellamy High School senior Dillon Zechman was convinced by his friends to play soccer, and now he is the starting goalkeeper of the Braves soccer team.
“I’ve played soccer for about eleven years,” he said. “I took a break in middle school to focus on school and baseball, but I played soccer with an indoor team and my teammates were really pestering me to play again in high school.”
Zechman said he’s glad his friends were persistent. “Playing soccer again has been one of the best decisions I’ve made,” he said.
Zechman’s hard work on the field, his academic achievements — including a 97% GPA — and his involvement in the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Shikellamy boys soccer coach Jonathan Steese said that Zechman is an asset to the team.
“Dillon is an amazing kid and a hard worker,” he said. “He missed a few games with a concussion, but every game that he’s there we play so much better.”
Steese said that Zechman is a positive influence on the rest of the team.
“He positively encourages everyone to be better,” he said. “He’s one of the better leaders on the team.”
Zechman also throws javelin with Shikellamy’s track and field team.
When he’s not competing in athletics, Zechman spends time working on his academic endeavors.
“Both athletics and academics are important parts of my life,” Zechman said.
“Dillon is super intelligent and is taking a class at Susquehanna University,” Steese said.
Zechman said his heavy course load taught him discipline.
“It took a while to learn, but taking all honors classes got me on track and whipped me into shape,” he said.
Zechman said he chose to continue taking classes at Shikellamy High School even though he already had the credits required to graduate.
“I’m taking Principles of Psychology at Susquehanna,” Zechman said. “I’ve already taken my math and science high school requirements, but I’m taking physics and calculus for the fun of it. I figured taking these classes in high school would help me to prepare for the future.”
After he graduates in the spring, Zechman said he hopes to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study neuroscience.
“I’d love to throw javelin for Pitt,” he said. “If there is an opportunity to continue playing soccer, that’d be great too.”
Zechman is a member of Shikellamy’s chapter of the National Honor Society and is involved in the ski club.
“I joined the ski club as soon as I could in 7th grade,” Zechman said. “My friend convinced me to go, and I learned really fast. It came naturally.”
Steese said Zechman is one of the first kids to volunteer when an opportunity arises and is a lifeguard at the Sunbury Community Pool.
“I’ve been lifeguarding for three years,” Zechman said. “I have a lot of friends there and I really enjoy it. It makes me feel like part of the community because I have to get out of my shell and talk to people.”
Zechman is focused on his goals as he navigates his senior year. Whether it be the soccer goal he is defending or the academic goals he hopes to achieve.
“I’ve learned to become really disciplined in what I do,” Zechman said. “I set a goal and will always try my hardest to complete it.”