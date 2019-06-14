In a season during which Selinsgrove’s pitchers have passed most tests with flying colors, Blaise Zeiders has a brutal final exam.
The right-handed senior hurler is slated to start today’s Class 4A state championship game against a senior-dominated Beaver team averaging 6.9 runs per game overall and 9.0 in the postseason. Beaver is hitting .331 as a team.
The Bobcats’ batting order is stacked through the first five, from Harrison Pontoli’s on-base prowess at the top, to Vinny Mastrangelo’s gap-slugging in the three hole, to Zach Hansen’s run-producing at No. 5. However there are more .300 hitters at the bottom of the lineup, punctuated by sophomore Brady Hansen (.373), their only non-senior starter.
Pontoli turned his team-best .411 batting average into a team-leading .516 on-base clip that’s led to 26 runs scored. Mastrangelo follows Jack Yanssens (.388, 20 runs) with a .375 average and team-highs of four homers and 24 RBIs. Zach Hansen’s numbers (.368, 22 runs, 15 RBIs) would play nicely at No. 3 anywhere else.
It’s little wonder how Beaver built a 7-0 lead after four innings on District 3 champion (and twice-beaten) East Pennsboro in the state semifinals. The Bobcats (17-8) got a two-run single in the first inning from Alec Berg — one of their few sub-.300 hitters (.296) — and rode Dom Petrella’s shutout pitching into the seventh. East Pennsboro rallied for five in the last inning, but Beaver escaped with a 7-5 victory to reach a state final for the third time in program history.
The Bobcats lost the 1983 Class 3A title to Reading, 2-1, and bowed in the Class 2A final 30 years later to Loyalsock, 5-4.
With Petrella pitching in the state semifinals, that likely leaves the pitching duties to Berg (1.92 ERA in 43 2/3 innings) or Yanssens (1.79 ERA in 39 innings). Berg and Yanssens were the only two pitchers to throw more innings than Petrella this season.
Zeiders (8-0) will try to counter Beaver’s bats with a 1.69 ERA, which — remarkably — ranks fifth among the Seals’ innings leaders. Logan Hile, a senior lefty who improved his postseason record to 4-0 in the semifinals, has a team-best 0.80 ERA. He is followed by the freshman trio of Danny Shoch (1.00), Teague Hoover (1.31) and Ryan Reich (1.33), of whom only Reich has thrown more than seven innings.
“Our ERAs are just fantastic,” said Zeiders. “The postseason, this is what matters the most and it’s where our pitchers are bearing down and getting the outs, and not self-destructing when baserunners get on. That’s the big key.”
To that point, Hile left five runners on base through the first three innings in Tuesday’s 3-0 semifinal win over Hamburg. He then stranded another at third base in the fifth to keep the Hawks off the scoreboard.
“I think my key was looking at my team behind me, that’s what kept me confident,” said Hile. “I definitely didn’t have my best stuff, so I just had to pitch to contact. That was the only thing I could do.”
The Seals played mistake-free defense against Hamburg, and committed just one error in each of their other two state playoff games.