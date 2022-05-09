DANVILLE — Perhaps Forrest Zelechoski has pitched as well or better than he did Monday, as Lewisburg coach Greg Girton surmised.
And maybe the Green Dragons have had better defensive performances, and swung the bats better as a group at points this season.
You'd be hard-pressed, though, to find a Lewisburg game in which all three aspects were as sharp — particularly with the stakes as high — as in Monday's 7-1 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball.
"It's super-satisfying," said Girton, who is in his first season leading Lewisburg. "We started off the first inning, I thought, a little sleepy. I told them about it in the dugout, and they woke up. They rose to the challenge."
Zelechoski pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning; the Green Dragons drummed 11 hits and at worst threatened to score in all but one inning; and their defense dotted the scoresheet with several gold-star plays.
"These are the kinds of games that get you excited," Girton added. "You're both 7-6 and looking to districts, and you want to make it."
Lewisburg improved to 8-6 overall (6-6 HAC-I), needing to win just two of its last five games to clinch a District 4 Class 4A playoff berth.
Danville dropped to 7-7 (6-7 HAC-I) with six teams to play — all but one of which have a winning record — including a rematch Thursday at Lewisburg.
Both teams currently have a better power rating than that of a district qualifier (Athens, 11-7), which is also a postseason criteria.
The Ironmen managed only eight baserunners in six innings against Zelechoski, none of whom advanced to third base. They scored an unearned run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh after Zelechoski had been lifted for nearing the 100-pitch limit.
"(Zelechoski) changed speeds and mixed locations, and, from an offensive side, we didn't make any adjustments," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "When you find yourself in a spot where the pitcher is in a zone and throwing well and you don't make adjustments, it makes for a long night. We certainly had one of those.
"Give credit where credit is due. He did enough to keep us off-balance in a really, really important league game."
The tall right-hander was touched for 11 runs (10 earned) on eight hits over three innings of his last start Wednesday at Central Mountain (12-2, 11-0), which is vying with Selinsgrove (14-1, 12-0) for the division title.
On Monday, Zelechoski pitched around both a leadoff error — with the help of a double play he started from a comebacker — and a two-out single in the first inning. He then struck out the side in the second inning, and retired five in a row to bridge the fourth.
The Ironmen had pairs of hits in the fifth and sixth innings, but Zelechoski responded each time. He threw a hard fastball up in the zone and a biting curve to ring up the last four of his seven strikeouts.
"I've had some good games. I like to hold myself to high standard and try to get the best out every time," he said. "Last start didn't end well; I struggled a little bit. I wanted to bounce back tonight and I did.
"When I've had those good games, like tonight, the team plays amazing defense."
In addition to Zelechoski's double-play turn, Lewisburg center fielder Tony Burns tracked down two long drives to the gaps, and right fielder Derek Asche took away a likely double on a ball that was tailing away from him. The Green Dragons also played errorless ball between the first and last innings.
"It's fantastic," said Girton. "We put the work in. We told the boys you've got to work, and we put the work in at practice. We know defense wins championships."
Danville was plagued by seven errors, two of them in Lewisburg's three-run sixth. None of the six Green Dragons who reached safely on an error came around to score, but the miscues often came on the heels of a few of their 11 hits.
"I think it was a combination of us playing poor defense and the fact that they were relentless with two strikes," said Knorr. "They were consistent with two strikes, putting balls in play, (and) they hit ball exceptionally well to the right side. When you get in a spot where they have that many baserunners, some of them are going to score. They had too many opportunities."
Kaiden Wagner, Jack Blough and Asche all had two hits for Lewisburg, and Blough drove in a pair of runs. Reece McCarthy and Connor Kozick each had two hits for Danville.
Ironmen senior righty Daniel Knight was helped off the field in the fifth inning after being struck on the right foot by a Zelechoski liner. Knorr believed Knight avoided a serious injury.
LEWISBURG 7, DANVILLE 1
Lewisburg;012;003;1 — 7-11-2
Danville;000;000;1 — 1-7-7
Forrest Zelechoski, Kaiden Wagner (7) and Shea Girton. Daniel Knight, Carl Price (5) and Jack Gibson.
WP: Zelechoski. LP: Knight.
Lewisburg: Tony Burns 1-for-5, run; Wagner 2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Girton 1-for-5; Michael Casale 1-for-3, run, RBI; Zelechoski 1-for-3; Derek Asche 2-for-4, RBI; Logan Heyman 1-for-4, run; Jack Blough 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Danville: Reece McCarthy 2-for-4, double, RBI; Knight 1-for-3; Joey Delbo 1-for-3; Lane Berkey 1-for-2; Connor Kozick 2-for-2.