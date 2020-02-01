The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored 24 points in a little less than 29 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-111 on Friday night in the first matchup this season between the NBA’s top two draft picks.
Newly selected All-Star Brandon Ingram scored 20, and Lonzo Ball hit five 3-pointers on seven attempts in his 19-point night for the Pelicans, who won their third straight while ending Memphis’ four-game winning streak.
Jrue Holiday added 18 points for New Orleans, which gave coach Alvin Gentry his 500th win.
n Raptors 105, Pistons 92
DETROIT — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift Toronto to its 10th straight victory.
Siakam made his first five shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first quarter, when the Raptors quickly built their lead into double digits. They were mostly in control after that, handing a Pistons team that was missing Blake Griffin its fifth loss in a row.
The victory clinched a trip to the All-Star Game for Raptors coach Nick Nurse and his staff, who will coach Team Giannis.
The Raptors (35-14) are assured the best record in the Eastern Conference among teams with an eligible head coach through this Sunday’s deadline. Milwaukee has the top mark in the East but Mike Budenholzer is ineligible because he coached in the All-Star Game last year.
Toronto is one win shy of its franchise record for consecutive victories.
n Nets 133, Bulls 118
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 54 points, making all 10 shots in the first half and 19-of-23 for the game, to lead Brooklyn over Chicago.
Irving’s previous season high was 50 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season-opening 127-126 loss on Oct. 23. Irving is the first player in Nets franchise history to score 45 points in three games in a single season.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points off the bench, and Taurean Prince chipped in with 16. Jarrett Allen and Garrett Temple contributed 12 and 11, respectively.
n Rockets 128,
Mavericks 121
HOUSTON — James Harden scored 35 points, Russell Westbrook added 32, and Houston built a big lead and held on for a victory over Dallas.
Harden led the Rockets with a season-high 16 rebounds with center Clint Capela out with a bruised heel.
The Rockets led by 16 points entering the fourth quarter on a night when Mavericks star Luka Doncic sat out with a sprained right ankle that is expected to keep him out at least six games.