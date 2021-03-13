INDIANAPOLIS — The scene was chaotic. The memories still fresh for players and coaches who participated on the first day of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament a year ago, the day before sports shut down.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was rushed to a hospital after falling ill during his team’s loss to Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and tested for a COVID-19 virus medical professionals had yet to fully grasp as far as treatment and its ability to spread. The test came back negative.
Then came news the next day of the Big Ten Tournament being shut down. Then came news of the NCAA Tournament being shut down.
Indiana coach Archie Miller was preparing to plan for a watch party, expecting the Hoosiers to make it in the Field of 68 after going 20-12. Indiana players found out the NCAA Tournament was canceled on the bus ride back to campus.
“You don’t ever want to be on that bus or in that locker room, no coach does, when they tell you that you can’t play anymore when you have so much more in front of you still,” Miller said. “For the young guys, the players, (for) a lot them these are some of the biggest games they’ll ever play in, some of the greatest moments they’ll ever have in basketball.”
The year since sports shut down on March 12, 2020, has brought innovations, the grind of daily testing for student-athletes and coaches, and games with limited or no fans. College football and basketball made it through their respective schedules, even with occasional interruptions. Conference tournaments in men’s and women’s basketball are winding down this week, and the men’s NCAA Tournament is set to begin in a semi-bubble environment in Indiana after being canceled a year ago.
“The ensuing weeks and months were unique for all of us,” Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery said. “We basically functioned on Zoom (a video conference platform used in meetings and for one-on-one conversations) for the better part of the next five months. Fortunately, our administration developed an incredibly involved return-to-play plan, and we were thrilled. The NCAA followed up with a similar plan.
“Here we are. We got all 27 (games) in, heading to Indianapolis, and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
Indiana football coach Tom Allen was on spring break in Florida, after getting four spring practices last season before the rest of the spring season was canceled. Allen has the Hoosiers back in spring drills this week. Though COVID-19 cases have dropped in Indiana by 90% over the past three months, from 7,000 per day to 700 per day, Allen said Indiana players and coaches aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We’re still in protocols,” Allen said. “We’re still testing our guys multiple times a week currently, and that will continue throughout spring football. Wearing masks in the buildings, we won’t be wearing them on the practice field or during outdoor workouts as far as the players go. Coaches will be doing that during practice, so some of those things have not changed.”
Penn State was one of several Big Ten basketball programs that experienced a pause in all activities in early January following a coronavirus outbreak. The Nittany Lions postponed games against Rutgers and Michigan as a result. Earlier that week, Penn State’s and Wisconsin’s basketball game was also postponed due to health-and-safety concerns from both schools.
Because of the pause, Penn State’s return to the court was overloaded, as the Nittany Lions crammed four games over six days.
Overall, Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry is pleased with the job not only his program has done but with how the Big Ten and its schools navigated challenges with which they were presented.
All 14 programs competed in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament this week.
“I’m not surprised, but I didn’t really know what to expect,” Ferry said. “I think our league and our university did an outstanding job. Everybody set the protocols, (and) we followed them.
“There were a couple of blips with us and a couple of teams, but I think our league handled it the best in the country.”
While the coronavirus pandemic has presented coaching challenges unforeseen before now, Ferry said it’s offered new opportunities for him and his peers that will ultimately enhance their skill set.
Fluidity, Ferry said, is something he’s learned to embrace.
“The biggest thing is the flexibility,” Ferry said. “You have to be flexible — that’s the one thing we all, as coaches, learned. We have to adapt to things quickly, adapt to change — who’s practicing, who’s not practicing — so, the mental health side of it. Really having a connection and keeping a pulse on our team of where they’re at.”
Ferry also credits the past year with introducing him to Zoom. Like many, Ferry was unfamiliar with the platform just one year ago.
“I never heard of Zoom until the pandemic. I’m not very handy with computers, but I know how to Zoom,” Ferry said with a laugh. “That technology has been great.”
Allen plans to use Zoom technology at IU going forward, in recruiting and staff meetings, even after the threat of the pandemic subsides.
“It’s become a strong mechanism to maximize your time,” Allen said. “You think about it, from a recruiting perspective, we recruit young men from all across this country, and it’s not easy to — especially on an unofficial visit — to get to a certain campus.
“So I think it’s a tremendous way for us to be able to get a whole bunch of people together on a call to be able to connect with them. We’ve got videos we’ve made up that we’ve been using. We’ve got all the people together. You could talk face-to-face. You could see people’s reaction. You could see their faces when you talk to them. That’s so much different than a phone call.”
Allen also felt working in smaller groups last fall during the pandemic due to COVID-19 resulted in better player development. The Hoosiers followed fall camp with a 6-2 record, reaching as high as No. 7 in the AP poll and posting their most Big Ten wins since 1987.
“It’s always about trying to improve the game, improve player safety,” Allen said. “When you talk about the fall camp, I think that’s going to affect the way fall camp looks. There’s going to be some things that we utilized from what we learned in COVID to allow us to better protect our players and reduce injuries and still get them ready to play a very, very physical Big Ten season.”