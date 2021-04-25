The challenge of Pennsylvania's turkey season has returned.
The spring gobbler season kicked off Saturday with a one-day youth hunt for junior license holders and mentored hunters under 16. May 1, the statewide season opens to all licensed hunters, concluding on May 31.
Experts are calling for a large population of turkeys in the field. The Pennsylvania Game Commission said its estimated population for last spring — 196,200 — was slightly below average, but a light fall harvest and good summer reproduction calls for a good population for the state's only springtime big-game season.
"Turkey hunting really gets in your blood the more and more you take part in it," said Travis Lau, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. "It really is the only game in town in the spring. While we have some swings in weather, some bitter cold mornings, it is a beautiful time of the year to spend outdoors in Pennsylvania."
Lau said he first got involved in turkey hunting when he took one of his sons on a youth mentor hunt.
The outlook for the coming season is good, said Mary Jo Casalena, the Pennsylvania Game Commission's wild turkey biologist.
“A strong base of adult toms is strutting in our forests and fields in their annual quest for companionship, followed by a healthy population of high-spirited jakes,” Casalena said. “And, there’s an above-average supply of 2-year-olds roaming in many Wildlife Management Units (WMUs). So hunters stand a great chance this spring of bringing home one – maybe even two – of these cabin-fever-chasing birds.”
In Pennsylvania, properly licensed hunters may harvest two bearded turkeys during the spring. A general hunting license comes with a tag to harvest one bird. Additionally, hunters before the start of the statewide season may purchase a Special Spring Turkey License, which enables them to harvest a second turkey.
The second tag sales continue to set records in Pennsylvania. Last year, a record 25,524 hunters bought second licenses, the fourth consecutive year second-tag sales topped 20,000. Those second tags led to 3,731 harvests, making for a 15 percent success rate for those who purchased a second tag. Last spring’s overall estimated harvest was 34,500 turkeys. Sixteen percent of turkey hunters were successful in filling their first tag.
The challenge
According to PGC laws, only bearded turkeys may be harvested during the spring season, and hunting is permitted by calling only. It is illegal to stalk turkeys or turkey sounds.
"All hunters need to wait patiently and identify their targets properly prior to pulling the trigger," a release from the Game Commission last week noted. "When in a stationary position, a hunter should sit with his or her back against a large tree, rock or other barrier that shields movement and offers protection from others who might approach from the rear."
The interaction in calling in birds is what draws many to turkey hunting, Lau said.
"Turkey season is special because of the chance for interaction with game," Lau said. "You get that with some other hunting; some have success grunting in a buck or rattling in a buck. But with turkey it's different. There is a real interaction. Anyone who has gotten a taste of that interaction through calling knows how special it is.
"Gobblers can be hard to get it, but having a responsive one is exciting. The adrenaline, the excitement, the novelty of it is an experience in and of itself."
Hunting Hours
According to the commission, hunting hours begin one-half hour before sunrise and end at noon for the first two weeks of the statewide season (May 1 through May 15). Hunters are asked to be out of the woods by 1 p.m. when hunting hours end at noon to minimize the disturbance of nesting hens.
From May 17 through May 31, hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset. The all-day season allows more opportunity at the point in the season when hunting pressure is lower and nesting hens are less likely to abandon nests.
New this year
Successful turkey hunters must immediately and properly tag the bird. Hunters are also required to report the harvest to the Game Commission. For most hunters, harvests must be reported within 10 days. Mentored hunters must report harvests within five days.
Successful hunters to go to www.pgc.pa.gov and click the blue “Report a Harvest” button near the top of the home page, then fill out a form and submit. Harvests may be reported by calling 1-800-838-4431, a new number that was activated in January when a new hunting and fishing licensing system was put in place. The previous number, which still appears within the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, no longer is valid.