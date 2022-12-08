The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets 118-109 on Thursday night.
Johnson made his first nine shots and his first three 3-pointers in helping San Antonio win for the first time since Nov. 11.
Tre Jones had a career-high 26 points and reserves Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson added 12 points apiece.
Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. scored 23 points for Houston. Alperen Sengun added 16 points and 11 rebounds, with all five Rockets starters scoring in double figures.
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich returned after missing the previous two games with what the team termed a “minor medical procedure.”
McDermott, Richardson, and Romeo Langford also returned, but the Spurs were without starters Jakob Poeltl, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell.
Heat 115, Clippers 110
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Heat held off the Clippers.
Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami’s final eight points.
Paul George finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers, who went 0-2 on their Florida swing after falling in overtime at Orlando on Wednesday. Reggie Jackson scored 20 for the Clippers, while Nic Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. each added 11.