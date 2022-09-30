SUNBURY — Spyglass Ridge Winery is allowed to have camping during all special events, including the Backyard Summer Concert Series, a Northumberland County judge ruled.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor ruled that owners Tom and Tammy Webb, of Rockefeller Township, are allowed to have the camping on their property even though Rockefeller Township argued the Webb's did not have the proper permits and were breaking an ordinance.
Rockefeller Township supervisors argued the Webb’s were hosting campers illegally based on an ordinance that was passed more than 40 years ago, but Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest, who represented Spyglass Ridge Winery, said there were no specifics in the ordinance about campers.
A zoning hearing was held earlier this year and the panel agreed with the township and denied Webb from allowing camping, but Wiest appealed the decision to Northumberland County Court.
Webb spoke at the zoning hearing and told the zoning officers he tried to work with the township on several occasions but he felt he was being harassed. Webb warned the township supervisors he was ready to go to court over the camping issue.
Several residents also spoke and said they were against the camping because of traffic passing through the neighborhood and that trash was left on the roads after events at Spyglass.
Others told the zoning officers they were happy Webb was bringing live entertainment to the Valley and that he should not be punished for providing people a place to go and jobs at Spyglass and Three Beards Brewing Co., in which Webb is a part-owner.
Saylor issued his ruling late last week and said the grounds at Spyglass are not a permanent campground site, but can in fact host campers during special events, like the various concerts held throughout the summer months.
“I respect the court’s decision,” Wiest said Friday.
Webb said he has been providing Valley residents with entertainment for more than a decade and just wanted to let people have a place to go and park during the concerts so they were safe on his own property.
Sunbury Attorney Jim Best, who is representing Rockefeller Township, declined comment on this case at this time. Best said he would be reviewing Saylor's decision and would speak at a later date on what, if anything, the township decides to do.
The Backyard Summer Concert Series ended in September, and Webb said he has already booked several musical acts for the 2023 season.