OLEAN, N.Y. — Rafael Pereira scored in the 22nd minute to give the Bonnies the lead. Luca Nicastro scored 66 seconds later to seal the 2-0 victory over visiting Bucknell, their first win of the season. The Bison (0-3) finished with a 14-9 shot advantage and possessed the ball 65 percent of the game. St.Bonaventure goalie Jules Dechert recorded five saves. After three straight games on the road to start the season, Bucknell will play their next four games and seven of eight at home. Saint Peter's comes to Lewisburg for the Bison's home opener this Sunday at 5 p.m.