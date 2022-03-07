March 17, 461 A.D.: Patrick dies in Ireland.
During the 9th or 10th centuries, Roman Catholics begin to hold a feast day on March 17.
During the early 19th century: Drums and bagpipes were added to celebrations
1848 - 1852: An Gorta Mor, the Irish Potato Famine, killed 1,000,000 men, women, and children. Another 1,000,000 people became immigrants - many came to the United States.
March 17, 1762: "The first New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was comprised of a band of homesick, Irish ex-patriots and Irish military members serving with the British Army stationed in the colonies in New York. This was a time when the wearing of green was a sign of Irish pride, but was banned in Ireland." nycstpatricksdayparade.org
1948: President Harry Truman attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC.
1962: Chicago dyes the Chicago River green.
1970s: Ireland allows pubs to be open on St. Patrick's Day making it less of a religious holiday.
1995: Ireland begins a national campaign to attract tourists to the Emerald Isle.
March 12, 2022: Scranton's St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 10:45 to celebrate when "Everyone is Irish."
March 13, 2022: Wilkes-barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at 2 p.mm.
March 17, 2022: The NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade will travel up 5th Avenue and pass St. Patrick's Cathedral.
For those readers who are interested in a more detailed analysis of this transformation from religious to — mostly — secular, you will want to listen to the podcast Dr. Adrian Mulligan, Associate Professor & Chair, Department of Geography, Bucknell University created with Dan Snow, a popular historian in Britain, as part of the "History Hit" series. It can be found on iTunes, online, etc. Dan interviewed Prof. Mulligan in 2021 about St. Patrick's Day. He noted, "The thing with St. Patrick's Day, is that it became more than a religious celebration in the context of British colonialism in Ireland, when the British drove the Catholic Church underground alongside any ideas of national independence. In the United States, especially amongst the Irish diaspora, St. Patrick's day exploded in the new found freedom people had. It also became important in the context of American nativism, and vis a vis other immigrant ethnic — and racial groups — as a celebration of all things Irish in the USA. The parade is an Irish American tradition for example, but it was exported to Ireland in the 20th century, after we won our independence from the British."