Stacy Ann Goodling, 47, of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at the home of her sister. Stacy was the daughter of Terence R. “Terry” “Turk” and Shirley (Chubb) Goodling of Selinsgrove.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at River Church of Juniata County, 105 CJEMS Lane, Mifflintown, with Pastor Robert Landis officiating.
Burial will be private in Bethlehem Cemetery, Millerstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Stacy to Heartbeat Community Services Inc., PO Box 25, Millerstown, PA 17062.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.