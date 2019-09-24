The following statistics are from Mental Health America.

One in five people, on average, will deal with some sort of mental health situation in a given year’s time.

 Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in adolescents after accidents.

 Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death among all ages.

 30 to 70 percent of suicide victims suffer from depression or bipolar (manic-depresive) disorder.

 40 percent of people who complete suicide have made a previous attempt.

 There is one death by suicide for every 25 attempts on average.

 Those with substance abuse disorders are six times more likely to complete suicide than those who do not.

