The following statistics are from Mental Health America.
• One in five people, on average, will deal with some sort of mental health situation in a given year’s time.
• Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in adolescents after accidents.
• Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death among all ages.
• 30 to 70 percent of suicide victims suffer from depression or bipolar (manic-depresive) disorder.
• 40 percent of people who complete suicide have made a previous attempt.
• There is one death by suicide for every 25 attempts on average.
• Those with substance abuse disorders are six times more likely to complete suicide than those who do not.