Attention Pennsylvania voters: The sanctity of our vote is threatened. State Sen. Doug Mastrianois abusing his position as an elected official to launch a theatrical and fraudulent investigation of our state’s 2020 presidential election. What Mastriano and other sycophants for Trump want to do is disqualify votes that all evidence shows were legitimately cast and tallied.
Even more egregious than Mastriano’s attempt to undermine our rights as citizens to a free and fair election is that Sen. Jake Corman, leader of the Senate Republicans, is letting it happen. We can assume that nothing advances with the Republicans in the Senate without Corman’s knowledge and tacit approval.
So the question for Sen. Corman is: Do you support Mastriano’s sham audit that will cost taxpayers millions of dollars and violate voters’ privacy? Or, will you stand by the voters of and accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election? If you represent all of the people of Pennsylvania, put an end to Mastriano’s attempt to undermine our vote and our democracy.
Karen Stoehr,
State College