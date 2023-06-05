Stanford E. “Danny” Hackenberg, 80, of Penns Creek, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 16, 1943, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Betty Hackenberg. He was a 1961 graduate of Middleburg High School. His passing breaks a 59-year marriage to the former Thelma L. Bowersox.
Danny had been employed for many years at Walnut Acres where he operated the mill. Following Walnut Acres closing he worked for Len Krautheim and later drove for USTA.
He had managed his son’s softball teams and enjoyed softball and baseball. He was an avid golfer as well as being a Yankees fan. He also enjoyed hunting and watching westerns on TV.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Rhonda Hackenberg of Penns Creek; two grandsons and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell (Dolores) Zechman of Middleburg; and two sisters, Deborah Shambach of New Berlin and Beverly Moyer of Beavertown.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Kenneth Zechman.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Zion Church Cemetery, Middleburg, with Pastor Johnny Blake officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.