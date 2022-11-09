Stanford E. Sprenkle, 77, of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 18, 1945, in Lewisburg, a son of the late John and Betty (Bailey) Sprenkle. He was a 1963 graduate of Middleburg High School and was married to the former Barbara Romig who survives.
Stanford had been employed as a lumberman, in the construction business, and owned and operated Zechman Well Drilling and Stan Sprenkle Tire Sales. His passion was hunting and fishing and he also enjoyed playing cards.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott E. and Lisa Sprenkle of Kreamer and Brian K. and Debbie Sprenkle of Middleburg; three grandchildren, Tristan Sprenkle and his companion Whitney, Taylor (Joe) Beesley and Mackenzie (Anthony) Burke; and one brother, Robert Sprenkle of Richfield.
Stanford was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Sprenkle.
At his request there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.