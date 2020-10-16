Stanford Harold Keister, 72, of Mifflinburg, passed away unexpectedly at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence.
Born on June 15, 1948, in Lewistown, Stan was the son of Betty L. (Bingaman) Keister of Mifflinburg and the late Harold E. Keister. On November 18, 1977, he married the former Tena Bottinger who survives.
He attended Midd-West schools and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam until his honorable discharge on June 21, 1968.
Stan retired from Ritz-Craft, Mifflinburg, with over 40 years of service. Earlier in life, he worked at Boop’s Aluminum Factory, Millmont.
He was a member of the Union County Sportsman’s Club and the National Rifle Association.
Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching racing, attending sales, collecting milk bottles, and going on rides.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are one son, Chad Keister of Raleigh, N.C.; two granddaughters; four siblings, Linda and husband George Sholter of Weikert, Roger and Betty Keister of Forest Hill, David Keister of Mifflinburg, Robin Keister and husband Pat McCann of New Cumberland. Also survived by numerous extended family members and good friends.
The family will have a life celebration to honor Stan’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stan’s memory may be sent to The American Heart Association,1411 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Union County Sportsman Club, 50 Sportsmens Club Ln, Millmont, PA 17845.
To share in Stan’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.