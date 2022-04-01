Stanley A. Snyder, 67, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was a native of Union County, born in Lewisburg, Dec. 3, 1954, a son of the late Raymond and Isabel (Hollor) Snyder. He was married to the former Doris Swinehart, Dec. 8, 1973, and his death breaks a marital union of 48 years.
Stanley attended the Lewisburg schools.
He was a security guard for Wells Fargo, was an escort driver for wide loads, and was a driver for the Mennonites.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Theodore Snyder of Lewisburg, and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Alan Doebler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mazeppa Cemetery.