Stanley B. Gum, 86, Danville

Stanley B. Gum, 86, of Danville, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Cass, West Virginia, a son of the late Berton and Hazel Gum.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bob, Richard and Burel, as well as sisters, Mary Galford and Madeline Cosner.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Mae, of 66 years; a sister, Joanne Gum of Danville; a son, Jeffrey Gum and his partner Schelly of Danville; a daughter, Vicki and late husband Stephen Bennick of Danville; a son, Joel Gum and wife Kristine of Danville; a grandson, Matthew Gum and wife Tiffany of Danville; a granddaughter, Melissa and husband Michael Joyce, of Olyphant.
Stanley and Anna Mae originally resided in Millville, then built their first home in Danville in 1959. They built their second home in 1966 where he proudly resided until his death.
He attended Millville schools and worked for Fullmer Trucking for 40 years, retiring in 1991 at the age of 57. After retirement, he began work on his antique tractor collection which can be viewed online at www.stanleygumtractors.com.
He enjoyed attending antique tractor shows with friends and was an avid woodworker whose furniture pieces will long be cherished in the family. He was a member of the Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association as well as the International Harvester Collectors Club. He was a longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Liberty Township Fire Company. Stanley was especially fussy about maintaining his property and was known throughout the neighborhood to never have a blade of grass out of place. He also enjoyed having coffee every morning with his friends and neighbors at a few local establishments.
He will be greatly missed by his boys, in whom he instilled a strong work ethic and drive. He will be especially missed by his grandson Matt, with whom he spent countless hours watching him grow into the man he has become today.
At the request of Stanley, there will be no service, but a small gathering for immediate family.
