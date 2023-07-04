Stanley C. “Stan the Drywall Man” Anstey, 73, of New Columbia, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home.
Born May 2, 1950, in Montour Falls, N.Y., he was a son of the late Archibald H. and Clara L. (Schartzer) Anstey.
Stanley served in the Marines during the Vietnam War and received a purple heart for his service. Following his time in the Marines, Stanley worked with drywall for over 40 years before finally retiring in 2015.
An outdoorsman, he loved being outside, especially sitting by a fire and, earlier in life, Stanley loved hunting, fishing and sailing. He also enjoyed watching football and old movies.
Surviving are his children, Phillip Anstey and his wife, Jennifer, of Pottstown, and Nicole Williams and her husband, Brett, of Stephens City, Va.; three sisters, Robin Westling, of Lewisburg, Lollie Anstey, of Del., and Linda Babb, of W.Va., and two grandchildren, Ethan and Hayden.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Montour Cemetery, Montour Falls, N.Y.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
