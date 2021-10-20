Stanley Clark Salsman, 57, of Lewisburg, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born June 5, 1964, in Danville, a son of the late Walter Robert Salsman and Mary Jane (Fisher) Salsman, who survives. On April 2, 1988, he married the former Julie Keiser, who survives. Together they celebrated 33 years of marriage.
Stanley was a 1982 graduate of Milton High School. He worked at the former Pennsylvania House Furniture for 18 years, and most recently as an independent truck driver and as an owner of his own landscaping business.
Stanley was a member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Association. He enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles and his 1969 Mustang.
Surviving are five children, Seth Salsman, of Lewisburg, Phylicia (Josh) Martz, of Lewisburg, Shawn (Morgan) Salsman, of Georgia, Sadler Salsman, of Lewisburg, and Jacci (Matt Keister) Lauver, of Mazeppa; three siblings, Robert Salsman, of Mill Hall, Jim Salsman, of Dewart, and Tiffany Salsman, of Pittsburgh; and six grandchildren, Rylan, Winter, Aubrey, Joshua Jr., Lilli and Jack.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a daughter, Katie Irene Salsman; and a granddaughter, Adalyn Marie Martz.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St Louis streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at noon with Pastor Lisa Kraus officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
If joining the procession to the cemetery, and able, please feel free to ride your motorcycle or classic car to honor Stanley.
The family suggests contributions in Stanley’s memory be made to the Joubert Syndrome & Related Disorders Foundation, PO Box 84 Spokane, WA 99210, or online at www.jsrdf.org
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com