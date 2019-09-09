Stanley I. Adler, of Scarsdale, N.Y. and formerly of Riverside, Pa., passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the age of 87.
He was the son of the late Julia (Benjamin) and Joseph Adler. Beloved husband of 61 years of Ellen (Kornsweet), loving father of Cheryl (William Natbony), Jill (Leon Shein), Michael (Michelle Goldberg) and Alan (Debra Kaunitz), and adored grandfather of 12.
Stanley was born in New York City on June 14, 1932. He graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania in 1954 and proudly celebrated his 65th class reunion in May. In 1960 he moved to Riverside to join his father Joseph Adler at Cabinet Industries, Inc., the Danville company Joseph founded in 1950. The company manufactured audio-video cabinets and other wood products, employing hundreds from around the region. Stanley served as president and/or CEO for 36 years before retiring in 2006.
Over his decades in the Danville area, Stanley was active in many civic organizations and served on many local boards. These include the Danville Area United Fund, Congregation Beth El, and Fidelity Bank. He supported a host of local charities and institutions even after moving from the area.
A funeral service was held in Mamaroneck, N.Y.