Stanley R. Shaffer, 91, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Richfield.
Stanley was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Port Trevorton, a son of the late Henry Jonathan and Florence (Sholley) Shaffer. Early in life, he married the love of his life, Geraldine J. (Lenker) Shaffer, who preceded him in death in February 2021. They shared 65 years of a beautiful marriage.
He was a 1948 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and received certificates at the American Institute of Banking Courses and the Dunn and Bradstreet Course.
On Sept. 27, 1950, Stanley enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He attained rank of Private First Class on Dec. 15, 1950, in Parris Island, S.C. Stanley was assigned to 2nd FMF Div. 10th Reg. and 1st Bn. Hdq. Btry. in Camp LeJune, N.C., M.O.S. Surveyor Field Artillery, and was honorably released from active duty on Feb. 25, 1952, as rank of Sergeant.
He retired from M&T Bank where he held many positions including Branch Manager, Assistant Branch Manager, and the Loan Department.
Stanley was a member of Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church where he held numerous positions, American Legion Post No. 52 where he served in the past as chaplain and the firing squad, the Snyder County Housing Authority, a life member of the Snyder County Historical Society, an associate member of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association, and past treasurer and member of the Fremont Fire Department.
Stanley is the last of his immediate family. He is survived by a daughter, Lori Haines and her husband Wayne of Penn Yan, N.Y.; a son, Lee J. Shaffer of McAlisterville; grandchildren, Stephanie Conover and her husband Jason of Keuka Park, N.Y., Nathan Haines of Penn Yan, N.Y., Brandon Shaffer of McAlisterville, Coy Shaffer of McAlisterville, and Anna Shaffer of McAlisterville; a stepsister, Iris Hoover of Liverpool; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, his loving wife Geraldine; a stillborn son in 1956; a daughter-in-law, Crystal A. Shaffer in 2018; a foster brother, Myron Lenig; and a foster sister, Harriet Troupe.
A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church, 2148 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Doll officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the adjoining Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Stanley may be made to Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church, 2148 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, the Fremont Fire Department, PO Box 83, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, American Legion Post No. 52, PO Box 91, Middleburg, PA 17842, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the care and arrangements of Mr. Shaffer.