Stanley S. Gemberling, 76, Selinsgrove

Stanley S. Gemberling, 76, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 11, 1943, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Ernest S. and Phoebe M. (Heim) Gemberling.
Stanley was an aide for the Selinsgrove State School. He was a member of God’s Missionary Church, Sunbury. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, yard sales, working with his tools and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stanley L. and Cindy Gemberling of Sunbury; one daughter, Tammy M. Kehler of Shamokin; one brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Hilda Gemberling of Selinsgrove; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanette and Ronald Reich and Linda and Terry Peterson, all of Kratzerville, 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Toby W. Gemberling; one daughter, Genie L. Gemberling; one grandson, Ryan Gemberling; and two sisters, June Tyler and Carol.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at God’s Missionary Church, 820 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Keith Bunch and Pastor Rodney Keister officiating.
Burial will be in Shreiner’s Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.