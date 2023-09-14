SELINSGROVE — Planning for a sound financial future can be a daunting task in these volatile economic times. That’s where financial planning experts can help, no matter what stage of life you’re in.
And that is where Starr Financial Services can come into play.
For 41 years, Starr Financial Services has offered financial advice from their offices in Selinsgrove.
Recently, they have moved into a much larger space, at 218 N. Market St. Setting up shop in the new space are owner and tax consultant Courtney M. Hanes, and John A. Sporar, a wealth advisor.
A life-long resident of Selinsgrove, Hanes, the grandaughter of the founder, is a second-generation owner of the business. She is a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and Bloomsburg University.
Upon graduating college she was unsure if she wanted to enter the family business, she said on Wednesday. Instead, she worked as a non-profit accountant. It was in 2018 that she wanted to go into a business by herself.
That path led to her joining Starr Financial.
Starr now offers annuity, life insurance, tax advising, and wealth management services, Hanes said.
“Financial advising and wealth management is the side of the business we are building,” she explained.
A financial advisor looks at the entire financial picture of a client, while a wealth advisor concentrates on growing wealth and managing assets, Hanes said. In the final analysis, both advisors and wealth managers try to address every facet of a person’s financial life.
“There is more money in this area than I originally thought when I began working here,” she said. “There is a lot of generational wealth in area farms.”
Some common mistakes that people make when choosing a financial planner include not checking to see if the planner is taking a fiduciary role, said Sporar.
“Another mistake is hiring the wrong firm,” he said. “A person might go with a large institution because it makes them feel safe, but with so many products available, you might get a watered down version of the products you need. Different advisors have different specialties, so make sure the advisor you choose has experience in the area of service you are seeking, such as planning for retirement,” Sporar said.
“I tell every different client you should meet with three different financial advisors because they are going to give you three different opinions on what you should do,” Sporar said. “As an advisor, the goal is to look for an individual’s need whether that be short term, mid-term or long-term,” he said. “Avoid someone who talks product at the first meeting.”
When it comes to choosing a planner, look for someone with high ethical standards and some who will have a vision of where you, as a client are and where you want to be, Sporar suggested.
“Our clients here are very loyal,” he said, “so we want to make sure we deliver for them. Our focus is taking care of clients.”
Currently, Starr has 435 tax clients, said Hanes, and about 150 financial clients.
The bottom line reality is, Sporar said, “the earlier you start saving, the better off you’ll be.”