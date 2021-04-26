The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Collin Starr scored four goals to lead Lewisburg to a 13-4 win over Mifflinburg in boys lacrosse action Monday.
The Green Dragons led 5-0 after the first quarter and 13-1 after three quarters.
Matt Spaulding scored three goals and had a pair of assists, and Alex Koontz and Evan Gilger each scored two goals for Lewisburg. Ben Bailey scored one goal and had four assists, and Mason Fassero scored Lewisburg’s other goal.
John Darrup scored twice for the Wildcats, including their only first half goal, cutting the deficit to 7-1 at the time.
Noah Rodichok and Nicholas Osborne added a goal apiece for Mifflinburg.